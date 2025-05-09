Mel B Amazingly Drove Herself to the Hospital While in Labor: "So Easy"

Mel B on Celebrating 30 Years of Spice Girls and Joining the Order of the British Empire (Extended)

In honor of Mel B's triumphant return to America's Got Talent in Season 20 — premiering Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c on NBC — it's the perfect time to remind everyone just how badass she is in real life.

Case in point: She once famously drove herself to the hospital when her second child decided to come nine days early — that's how badass she is.

In a fascinating 2007 interview with PEOPLE, the returning AGT Judge described her unbelievable situation in her own words. The story is amazing as it gets, with her even referring to the birth of Angel Iris Murphy Brown as "so easy." How wild is that?

"[Angel] came nine days early (on April 3rd)," Mel B explained. "My waters broke at home. Both my mum and Phoenix were out. I was by myself but I didn't want to be dramatic and call an ambulance. So I just got into the car and drove to the hospital. If anybody could have seen my facial expressions as I was driving — every time I had a contraction they would've wondered what was going on!"

The former Spice Girl explaining that she drove herself to the hospital when her water broke because she "didn't want to be dramatic" is about as Mel B as it gets.

Mel B appears on the red carpet of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"At midnight, I dilated from 4 cm to 10 cm in a matter of minutes — all of a sudden my baby was coming out. I had to call my doctor and she was running red lights so that she could come back to the hospital in time to deliver the baby."

Mel B credited a popular wellness practice for keeping her in the proper mindset throughout the ordeal.

"I'd been having lots of Reiki healing and I think it helped me relax," she confessed. "Sometimes you can create lots of panic and problems. I think [Angel] was just ready to come out."

As far as the actual delivery went, well, let's say that not all mothers are as lucky as Mel B was that day:

"I pushed and the baby was out in four minutes," she said.

America's Got Talent Season 20 premieres May 27

Sofia Vergara attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 28, 2023 in New York City; Simon Cowell at the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Finale Performances Live Show Red Carpet held at Hotel Dena Pasadena on September 17, 2024 in Pasadena, California; Howie Mandel attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show Red Carpet at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on September 06, 2022 in Pasadena, California; Mel B attends "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League" Red Carpetat Hotel Dena on September 20, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage; Gregg Deguire/Variety via Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

AGT returns with its Season 20 premiere on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c. The Live Shows will begin Tuesday, August 19 at 8/7c, allowing viewers the weekly opportunity to vote for their favorite Acts, with results airing on Wednesday nights at 8/7c.

Longtime Judge Simon Cowell is as proud as anyone to be a part of the landmark 20th Season of the fan-favorite series.

"It's absolutely brilliant to announce our 20th season of AGT. Over the years, we've seen amazing Acts and met truly incredible people," he said in a statement. "It's true that two or three minutes can change your life, and I want to thank every Contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year, and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now, as always, I am really excited to meet the Contestants this year."