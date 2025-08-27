AGT's Latest Golden Buzzer Gets Compared to Missy Elliot: "You Have What I Call 'It'"

It was Mel B's turn to use her Golden Buzzer during the second round of Season 20 Quarterfinals.

How do you follow up an Audition that changed your life? For Mama Duke, you come back bigger, better, and bolder. On Night 2 of the America's Got Talent Season 20 Quarterfinals, the singer and rapper turned the stage into "The Mama Duke Show," performing another original song, this time with a full light display, smoke machines, and more.

"Everything changed when I put that sweater on," she sang at the top of her song, referencing her memorable outfit from her first appearance on the show. "They asked me what I want, I want all of it," she continued, taking off a black duster jacket to reveal another colorful cardigan.

With the audience on their feet, hands literally in the air, the strategy clearly paid off. Judge Simon Cowell totally adored the performance.

"I loved your Audition; this might actually have been better... you have what I call 'it' which means — can’t explain what it is, you just know it," he told her, and he was far from the only Judge to praise her talent and character.

Mama Duke appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 12 “Quarterfinals 2”. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Mel B. presses her Golden Buzzer for Mama Duke

The other Judges were also full of praise for Mama Duke, with Howie Mandel pointing out her "authenticity" and Sofía Vergara mentioning her "clever writing," but the greatest compliment came from Mel B.: "What can I say, I loved you the first time, and I love you even more right now."

"You know what? Missy Elliot better be watching out for you," she continued, adding, "Because you’re coming right now," as she leaned forward to smack the Live Golden Buzzer, sending Mama Duke past that night's voting and past the Semifinal, straight to the Final performances!

All about Mama Duke

Real name Kori Roy, Mama Duke grew up in rural Palacios, Texas, and brings all of herself to her musical projects. "It is important that I show up in these rooms, these white rooms, these cis[-gender] rooms, places traditionally labeled 'not for me,'" she told the Austin Chronicle in 2022. "Queerness influences me because it's who I am. I am sometimes the only Black person in the room, the only queer person in the room. You're gonna feel this energy."

She joined the prestigious Recording Academy (the body that awards the Grammys), and is expanding into all genres of music, stating in a recent interview, “Rap is the water I’m made of – it’s always gonna be there, running through everything I do,” and as she moves into pop, “The foundation doesn’t change, but the flavor does.”

Since appearing on AGT, she's been (rightfully!) basking in her own success, posting online that if she "seems happier" it's because Cowell said he liked her on television, a thought that would put a smile on anyone's face.

If you can't get enough of her sound after listening to "Feels So Good To Be You," you're in luck! Mama Duke is far from new to the game, and has a number of songs on platforms like Spotify, like "That's Just Me" and "1987," both of which have an upbeat, synth-inflected vibe.