Darci Lynne's Dramatic Reaction to Mel B's Golden Buzzer Is Unforgettable

The 12-year-old won eventually won America's Got Talent and had nothing but gratitude toward the Judge.

As gold confetti rained down around her, 12-year-old Darci Lynne could only manage a "No way!" as she couldn't hold back her tears.

That was the scene that played out on stage immediately following Mel B using her Golden Buzzer on Lynne's unforgettable ventriloquism Audition way back in Season 12 of America's Got Talent. In a behind-the-scenes throwback video from 2017, Lynne spoke candidly about her big moment.

"Mel B said that I melted her heart and she thought I was just wonderful," Lynne recalled during the backstage video featuring her and her puppet-in-crime, Petunia.

It was an emotional moment for Lynne and everyone watching. Her Audition blew away the Judges, earning a standing ovation from everyone in the building. Tears streaked down her face as the young ventriloquist realized just how big the moment was.

Lynne explained what was going through her mind when she received the Golden Buzzer that would propel her to the next round of competition — and ultimately lead her to win Season 12 entirely.

"When I got the Golden Buzzer, I kinda, like, died and came back," she confessed. "I was in a little bit of shock when I came off the stage. I was like, 'This is unreal, this can't be happening.'"

While Lynne's ascent to stardom seems like destiny in retrospect, it couldn't have happened at such a dizzying pace if not for Mel B using her Golden Buzzer in the most dramatic way possible. Lynne's words to the longtime AGT Judge said it all:

Mel B visits Bauer Media at 1 Golden Square on March 15, 2024 in London, England; Darci Lynne Farmer attends the Los Angeles premiere of Reagan at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images/Bauer Media; Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic

"I would like to say thank you so much to Mel B, you're awesome, you're my favorite, and you're the best Spice Girl ever," Lynne said.

More than eight years later, Lynne's star has never shone brighter — and it's all thanks to one epic Golden Buzzer.

Darci Lynne reflects on still being seen as a 12-year-old

Darci Lynne performs during Season 1 Episode 6 of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

In a 2024 interview with People, Lynne spoke about how she's not the same person — or the performer — she was as a kid. In fact, she acknowledged that it could be challenging for some fans to see her as more than just the "puppet girl" from Season 12 of AGT.

"It's crazy for a lot of people," Lynne said. "They all have that 12-year-old in mind whenever my name comes up. And so now it's like, 'Oh my gosh, she's growing up.'"