There's nothing like a frigid dip before meeting your bride-to-be for the first time, right?

How Meghann Gave Derrek Cold Feet on Married at First Sight — Before the Altar

As the romance is heating up on Season 19 of Married at First Sight, Meghann made sure her husband-to-be Derrek would feel the goosebumps by gifting him an ice bath before heading down the aisle.

From the moment the experts chatted with Meghann and Derrek, it was clear they had some promising synergy. Both Season 19 singles embrace a healthy lifestyle and are dedicated to bettering themselves, which has recently sparked realtor Meghann's love for ice plunging, which she does around five times a week. Meanwhile, world traveler Derrek moved to Austin to settle down and start a family. Both singles are eager to start the next chapter of their lives, so they couldn't wait to meet each other at the altar.

"Even though this person is a total stranger — which is pretty crazy — they want to have the same thing," Derrek said ahead of his wedding day. "It's like going on a first date, times a hundred."

It wouldn't be a wedding day without a gift swap between spouses, and Meghann and Derrek both delivered the perfect present.

Meghann gifted Derrek a mini polar plunge as a wedding gift

Before heading down the aisle to meet her husband for the first time, Derrek sent Meghann a gift to her hotel room. Meghann opened it to find an engraved ring box for her new wedding bands with a sweet letter that read: "To a beautiful journey and a wonderful life together on this happy day. Here's to us and the incredible adventure that awaits."

Meghann was touched by Derrek's sweet message, inspiring her bridesmaids to ask what she'd gotten her husband-to-be.

"I got him an ice bath," Meghann revealed as the cameras cut to Derrek finding Meghann's wedding day surprise, with a letter sharing that she was excited to "plunge into life" with him, and he could win her over if he partook in her latest 42-degree obsession. Down for the dare from his bride-to-be, Derrek wasted no time filling up the ice bath for a refreshing dip.

"I actually do ice baths regularly," Derrek told his groomsmen, a green flag for the couple's future chemistry. As Derrek dunked himself into the icy water, his entertained groomsmen asked him what he thought of his future wife.

"She's a masochist," Derrek joked. "I'm gonna get payback on the bride for this."

Despite the polar plunge, Derrek didn't get cold feet

After a jolting dip in Meghann's ice bath, Derrek braced himself for the moment he'd finally get hitched, much to the amazement of his wedding party. While Meghann certainly delivered the chills on the morning of their wedding day, Derrek was keen to clarify that he had no intentions of backing out after one of his groomsmen questioned his decision to marry a total stranger.

"Like a cold feet type of thing? No, definitely not. I mean, the thing is, being single is super fun. But it's kind of like a never-ending circle," Derrek explained, adding that he wanted a real relationship so that he could build a family with someone special.

Derrek and Meghann were feeling pretty anxious before heading down the aisle, but remained steadfast in their faith in the Married at First Sight experiment. Much to the delight of both families, Derrek was blown away by the sight of Meghann as she walked down the aisle, which was returned in kind by the smitten bride.

Follow along with Meghann and Derrek's newlywed journey by watching Season 19 of Married at First Sight on Peacock. New episodes of Married at First Sight are available to stream weekly on Thursdays.