Meghan Markle Says Adam Levine Helped Her Surprise a 15-Year-Old Billie Eilish Fan

The Voice Coach stepped up big time and helped save the day in a small way.

What do Suits alum Meghan Markle, Grammy winner Billie Eilish, and The Voice's Adam Levine have in common?

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The three stars recently banded together to help a young fan who needed help the most!

In a February 4 Instagram post, Markle told the story of a chance encounter that ended up having one of the sweetest happy endings ever. The Duchess of Sussex, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, explained that a few weeks ago, she and her husband, Prince Harry, recently visited Altadena, California — a community that was destroyed due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

While there, Markle said she met a mother and daughter surveying the damage to their own home, and that's when an unlikely bond was made.

"Her mom shared something with me, and said that when they came back to see their house for the first time, which is as we were meeting them, that all she'd been looking for in her home was the T-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert that she had just gone to," she explained in her Instagram video. "And of course they now see their home and the washing machine, their dryer, are ash. They're not there anymore."

Meghan Markle's plea was answered by Adam Levine

Markle quickly formulated a plan, although it was one that she wasn't even sure would work.

"And so I said, 'I don't know Billie Eilish, but I'm going to figure out how to get you this shirt,'" she recalled. "So I thought of everybody that I knew and I made a voice note and I was like, 'Please, can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish? Here's what I'm asking.'"

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Adam Levine arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

As it turns out, although Eilish didn't hear her voice note directly. It was actually the Maroon 5 frontman himself, and he apparently made sure the message got to the 23-year-old pop sensation immediately. (Talk about knowing the right people at the right time.)

The teenage fan's haul is genuinely impressive, from signed tour shirts to a blue lunch box that caused the former Suits star to quip, "Is that a thing?"

Ultimately, a group effort between three amazing people from different walks of life made one family's harrowing experience less painful.

"To everyone who is showing up for people in big and small ways to get through what's happened in California — just thank you so much," Markle said. "I'm going to go and email her mom now. Just wanted to share that with you guys."