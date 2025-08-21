Megan Thee Stallion Watched Love Island USA S6 with Her Boyfriend: "I Was Screaming"

Megan Thee Stallion — a loud, proud, and loyal Love Island USA viewer — made a surprise cameo on the latest episode of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, and she had a total fangirl moment.

In Episode 7's "Yatchty-atchty-atchty," the cast set out for a very special group trip. They were invited by Meg herself to attend the May 2025 fashion show for her personal line, Hot Girl Swim, at Miami Fashion Week. JaNa Craig, Liv Walker, Kaylor Martin, Kendall Washington, Connor Newsum, Aaron Evans, and Kenny Rodriguez all sat front row at the show. The 30-year-old star closed the catwalk herself with a fierce strut, and of course, left quite the impression.

RELATED: This Is When Love Island: Beyond the Villa Was Filmed (DETAILS)

"Baddest hottie I've ever seen in my life," JaNa said in a confessional. "She has this beautiful aura. She smells amazing, I smelled her. When she walked past me, I smelled a goddess."

Megan thee Stallion and Klay Thompson watch Love Island together

Later, Megan Thee Stallion came out to meet the entire crew, exclaiming that her "mind is blown."

"I adore everybody," she said, "This is amazing, I'm so glad y'all came to see me, because babe, y'all don't know how I was screaming at my TV watching y'all all the motherf*****g time!"

Thomas John “TJ” Palma, Megan Thee Stallion, and Andreina Santos appear on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 15. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

She then added that she tuned in to Season 6 last summer with a very special person in her life. "I was sitting with my boyfriend watching the show. At first he was like, 'I ain't watching that s**t.' And then he'll be in the room, like, 'OK, so. That's Liv, why she acting like that?'"

Meg and her boyfriend, NBA star Klay Thompson, went public in July 2026, confirming their romance with an Instagram hard launch. In her first interview about their relationship, she told Page Six that Thompson's "the real Love Island fan" when asked if they watched the Season 7 finale together.

The Grammy-winning rapper made a special appearance on this past summer's season of Love Island USA to host the the "Build-A-Bombshell" challenge, which ushered in bombshells Andreina Santos and TJ Palma. The islanders even gave her a personal tour of the Fiji villa, and she lived every fans dream while having a girls chat in the makeup room. And Host Ariana Madix joined Meg for a photoshoot in the photo booth.

RELATED: How Serena, Leah, & JaNa's PPG Catchphrase Came to Be: "We Were in the Trenches"

"I don't know what I was expecting when I first came in the villa. I thought everything was gonna be giant and huge, and it is giant and huge, so it definitely lived up to my expectations," she said in an exclusive clip shown on Love Island: Aftersun. "The ladies definitely have made my summer. This whole experience has made my summer. I know what it feels like for people to dehumanize you, and being in here with the ladies, I'm like, 'Oh yeah, these are real bad b*****s. I feel like I wanna go out with them after this. I like them, I like everybody here."

To keep up with the series like superfan Megan thee Stallion, catch Beyond the Villa's finale next Thursday, August 28. Love Island Season 7's reunion special begins streaming at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT. on Monday, August 25.