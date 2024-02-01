Supervillain-Turned-Superhero Megamind Returns for DreamWorks Sequel, TV Series on Peacock

It's kind of a big deal: Megamind VS The Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules arrive on Peacock March 1.

It ain’t easy changing lanes from supervillain to superhero, but that’s just what Megamind did back in the hit 2010 film (now streaming on Peacock!) starring Will Ferrell as the titular megalomaniac. Now, thanks to the magicians at DreamWorks Animation, we’re going to get to see what happens next, as a new Megamind movie and TV series are in the works at Peacock.

As you can see in the new trailer for the film below, Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate, which also reveals the new TV series, Megamind Rules!, this is kind of a big deal. Indeed, we’re all very lucky to have the supervillain… er, superhero back in blue.

Watch the new trailer for Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate

What is the new Megamind movie Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate about?

Picking up mere moments after the events of the 2010 film, Megamind’s former villain team, The Doom Syndicate, returns to Metro City with a nefarious plan to launch the entire city to the Moon, as evil syndicates are prone to do. To thwart the plan, Megamind must keep up his evil pretenses while assembling his own heroic team of Roxanne, Ol’ Chum, and Keiko to save the day.

What is the new Megamind Peacock TV series Megamind Rules! about?

While learning the ropes of being a superhero as opposed to his past supervillain self, Megamind decides to bring us all along for the ride by becoming the world's first superhero influencer… all while being perfectly photographed by his trusty brainbots who record his every move.

Who stars in the new Megamind movie and Peacock TV series? Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! both feature an all-star cast comprised of Keith Ferguson (Robot Chicken, DuckTales) as Megamind, Laura Post (Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red) as Roxanne Ritchi, Josh Brener (Silicon Valley, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Ol’ Chum, Maya Aoki Tuttle (Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Destiny 2) as Keiko Morita, Emily Tunon (Globos Negros) as Lady Doppler, Talon Warburton (Echo Base) as Lord Nighty-Knight, Scott Adsit (Big Hero 6, 30 Rock) as Pierre Pressure, Chris Sullivan (This Is Us, Presence) as Behemoth, Tony Hale (The Mysterious Benedict Society) as Mel/Mr. Donut, Jeanine Mason (Upload, Roswell, New Mexico) as Christino Christo, and the uber-talented Adam Lambert (American Idol, The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again) as Machiavillain.

Back to executive produce both the new film and series are Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, who wrote the original 2010 film. Eric Fogel also serves as an executive producer.

When does the new Megamind movie and TV series debut on Peacock? DreamWorks Animation’s new animated kids film, Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate, and the TV Series, Megamind Rules!, both premiere March 1, exclusively on Peacock.



While we patiently await the March 1 arrival of Megamind VS The Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules, check out the DreamWorks Animation film that started it all, Megamind, now streaming on Peacock!