Everything to Know About Fernando Mendoza, Indiana's Heisman Contender Quarterback

Mendoza has entered the Heisman chat thanks to a huge Top 10 win and his team's No. 11 ranking.

It’s hard to ask more from a college football quarterback than what Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza has delivered for the Hoosiers in 2025. After sailing past their first three opponents to start the season, Mendoza and the Hoosiers tangled with a Top 10 opponent against then-No. 9 Illinois in Week 4… and walked away with a crushing 63-10 victory.

Mendoza threw for five touchdowns and 267 yards against the Fighting Illini, connecting on 21 of the 23 passes he attempted while throwing zero interceptions (he’s still perfect so far this season, with zero interceptions on 99 passing attempts). Indiana’s win surged the Hoosiers to a big jump from No. 20 to No. 11 in the Associated Press rankings after Week 4, earning Mendoza AP Player of the Week recognition —plus a new spot among this season’s early top contenders for the Heisman Trophy, college football’s highest individual honor.

With Mendoza's Indiana Hoosiers facing fellow Big Ten mainstay the Iowa Hawkeyes exclusively on Peacock this weekend, let's get to know the current Heisman contender.

Who is Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza?

Fernando Mendoza #15 and Jonathan Brady #0 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrate during the NCAA game between the Indiana State Sycamores and Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on September 12, 2025 in Bloomington, Indiana. Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Now in his junior year at Indiana, Mendoza started the season as a 21-year-old, 6’5’’ quarterback transfer from Berkeley, California, where he spent three seasons with the Cal Golden Bears — the first as a freshman redshirt for 2022, plus a productive 2023 campaign as a starter through the season’s second half, and as a season-long starter for 2024.

Mendoza entered the transfer portal at the end of the Bears’ 2024 season, eventually signing with the Indiana Hoosiers and head coach Curt Cignetti. He’ll be eligible for the NFL draft after this season, though depending on how things shake out, he’ll also have the option of returning for another season of eligibility as a college player.

As a high school player, Mendoza wasn’t heavily recruited by the nation’s top college programs. A Florida native who played his high school ball at private college prep school Christopher Columbus in Miami (renowned as the high school alma mater of football greats including Brian Griese, Mike Shula, and current Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal), his recruiting ratings hovered in two-star territory and made him a low priority for college football’s premiere programs.

After weighing offers from a short list of colleges that included Penn, Yale, and Florida International, Mendoza signed with Cal and progressively earned his way into coveted-QB status by the time he entered the transfer portal in December of 2024. For high school supporters who always believed in his talents as a top-flight passer, it’s been a gratifying career ascent. “[Coaches who passed on Mendoza] call me now,” Christopher Columbus head coach Dave Dunn recently shared with The Indianapolis Star, “like, ‘Boy, we screwed that one up.’”

Why is Fernando Mendoza in the early Heisman Trophy conversation?

Here are some QB stats for Mendoza during his first four games at Indiana: He’s completed 76 passes on 99 attempts (good for a 76.8 percent passing efficiency), he’s averaging 3.5 yards per carry when he decides to keep the ball (which he’s done 22 times for a total of 76 yards on the ground), and he’s thrown not a single interception while wearing a Hoosiers uniform.

Mendoza’s stats look even better if you put an asterisk next to his first Indiana game — a 27-14 win over Old Dominion in Week 1 — which arguably saw him getting his feet wet within Cignetti’s and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan’s high-powered scheme.

But it was his five-touchdown performance against Illinois in Week 4, broadcast nationally on NBC and Peacock as a featured Big Ten matchup between ranked teams, that really dialed up Mendoza’s Heisman buzz. His 21-of-23 passing performance was good for a ridiculous 91.3 percent completion percentage and instantly turned heads across college football media: “No one was taking about or betting on Fernando Mendoza to win the Heisman,” wrote NBC Sports after the Illinois game, “but he is in the conversation now.”

Where to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Up next for Mendoza is another Big Ten foe as the Hoosiers hit the road in a college football in-conference matchup that’s only on Peacock. Indiana travels to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, September 27 in a Peacock-exclusive game that’s set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Stay plugged in to NBC and Peacock for even more Big Ten college football on Saturday, as the No. 3-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions play host the No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Big Ten Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

