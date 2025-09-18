Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Maura Tierney Cracks Up Watching Her Law & Order Debut in 1991: "I Can't Even!"

Since Season 24, the talented Maura Tierney has stolen hearts as Lieutenant Jessica Brady on Law & Order, bringing fresh grit and sharp investigative skills to the 27th Precinct as its fearless commanding officer. But decades before stepping into the procedural pandemonium, Tierney made her Law & Order debut as a guest star back in 1991, an early spark for the dynamite performances she has become known for delivering across film and television.

Tierney's arrival at the 27th Precinct has been celebrated by fans old and new, who continue to be impressed with the no-nonsense leadership and intensity Brady brings to the unit. Before becoming a precinct mainstay, Tierney stole the show as an invaluable character witness.

Look back on Tierney's very first Law & Order appearance, below.

When did Maura Tierney first appear on Law & Order? Tierney guest-starred in Law & Order Season 2, Episode 3 ("Aria") as Patricia "Patti" Blaine, the sister of a young woman whose tragic death drives the episode's investigation. The plot of "Aria" centers on a mother who pushes her actress daughter into filming adult films, leading to a suicide and a tumultuous investigation for the 27th Precinct. Tierney's performance demonstrated her depth and vulnerability, all traits she brings to the squad room as Lt. Jessica Brady today.

Maura Tierney looks back on her Law & Order debut decades later

During an October 2024 episode of TODAY, Tierney reminisced about her early role on Law & Order, cringing at the throwback footage of one of the interrogation scenes between Patti and the detectives. While reflecting on her Law & Order legacy, Tierney laughed and exclaimed, "I can't even... oh my god!" as the TODAY anchors surprised her with the nostalgia-inducing clip.

Over three decades later, Tierney can still remember her role in the action-packed Law & Order episode with impressive detail. And as longtime fans know, these episodes can bring some hairpin twists and turns.

“The story was my sister was an actress and my mother was a big stage mom, and the mom was pushing the sister to do adult films,” Tierney recalled. “The sister committed suicide, and the mom was charged with manslaughter.”

After dishing all the juicy details, Al Roker asked Tierney what she would tell that young Law & Order guest star if she had the chance to mentor her former self.

“Oh, I would just tell her to relax, man,” Tierney teased with a chuckle. “Look, you’ll be fine!”

And it's true; Tierney has been crushing it at the helm of Law & Order, impressing both fans and her co-stars with her powerhouse performances each episode. Tierney's co-star Hugh Dancy, who plays Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price on the series, told NBC Insider that her acting prowess has elevated the stakes in the squad room.

“Maura’s great. I love watching her figure out what she’s going to do. She keeps it very quiet and contained, and then slowly... it starts to take shape," Dancy said. "It’s very subtle, it’s very fun to watch. And I think that the writers have been writing for that."

"You can see it in some of the interrogation scenes..." Dancy added, "It’s just really fun to watch her, this apparently quiet, kind of friendly, unassuming person come in and just tie somebody up in knots.”

