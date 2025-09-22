Matthew McConaughey Got Real Blood on His Tight White Pants in Jimmy Fallon's Video

Eric Church Was Replaced by Taylor Swift on Tour, Talks New Album and "Johnny" Meaning (Extended)

See the unaired bloopers from the actor's 2024 appearance on the late night show.

Of all the Tonight Show games that could get bloody, "Tight Pants" might be the worst option of all.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Matthew McConaughey joined Jimmy Fallon for the first of his four special Sunday Night Football editions of The Tonight Show, and the pair shared a story of what happened the last time McConaughey was on the show back in January 2024. The duo did a sketch called "Tight Pantalones" in honor of McConaughey's Pantalones Tequila brand, which mostly involved the two men singing, dancing, and occasionally fighting in very tight white pants. Jennifer Lopez, Will Ferrell, and Christina Aguilera have all previously donned the titular tight white pants.

In previously unseen footage, McConaughey turned around while displaying his tequila, and there were spots of blood all over his rear.

"That was a handprint of blood," Fallon said. "No one's ever bled for a sketch for us ever. Respect."

As McConaughey giggled, Fallon provided the story behind the blooper.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Addresses Jimmy Kimmel's On-Air Suspension: "I Hope He..."

Why did Matthew McConaughey have blood on his tight white pants? Jimmy Fallon explains

"So what happened was you had a blood blister on your hand, because you're a hardworking dude," he said. "Not me. My hands have no calluses, like a baby's. But you were slapping your butt so hard that you popped a blood blister and the blood went flying everywhere. It's fantastic."

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Gives Travis Kelce Advice on Wedding Planning with Taylor Swift: "Don't..."

Matthew McConaughey during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 163 on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

"I love it when that happens," McConaughey joked. While you can see the accident in McConaughey's interview above, the actor and author's "Tight Pantalones" remain spotless in the final cut (no pun intended) below.

"Tight Pants" with Matthew McConaughey

Why a fan called Matthew McConaughey "the Taylor Swift of college football"

In celebration of football season, Fallon also chatted with the Lost Bus star about his longtime fandom for the Texas Longhorns of the University of Texas. He's spotted at games so frequently that Fallon showed off a Tweet that read, "Matthew McConaughey is the Taylor Swift of college football."

"I'm not sure what that means," the actor laughed, but Fallon explained: "We watch it, we want to see you."

RELATED: The Hilarious Taylor Swift Fake-Out on the Jumbotron at the Chiefs vs. Giants Game

Swift has become a regular attendee at Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on now-fiancé Travis Kelce, and McConaughey can often be spotted cheering on his alma mater, UT.

"I was a fan since, what, '75? I went to school there '89 to '93, graduated and have been a fan since," McConaughey, who recently published a new book Poems & Prayers, explained. "I'm trying to get to every game I can," he added, "every Saturday I can, I'm at the UT game for sure."

The Tonight Show's next Sunday Night Football episode airs October 26 after the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers game, followed by the Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on November 16. The final special episode for the season will air December 7 after the Kansas City Chiefs play the Houston Texans.