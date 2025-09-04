See AGT's Unexplainable AI Live Magic Act: "Love Child of Darth Vader & Harry Potter"

After a spooky Audition unlike any magic Act the show had seen before, Mastermind, the masked "A.I. Wizard" who describes himself as the "love child of Darth Vader and Harry Potter" returned to America's Got Talent Season 20 for his Quarterfinals performance, and once again, he left the Judges and audience mystified as to how he pulled it all off.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"This device was built to bring us closer together. Yet now it feels like we are scrolling further and further apart. So let’s change that," he intoned from behind his faceless helmet.

Using his signature combination of magic and technology, he asked Simon Cowell to choose a card from a desk of emojis, then showed on Howie Mandel's phone how all of the nearby WiFi network names had changed to "Simon's Thinking" with the red "Love Heart" emoji — the same one Cowell had just picked from the deck.

RELATED: How Many Golden Buzzers Have Won AGT?

Mastermind appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 14 “Quarter-Finals”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Next, he instructed the audience to all think of someone they hadn't spoken to in a while, then asked Judge Mel B. to ask A.I. to pick one seat in particular; it chose H5. The audience member in H5 suddenly found herself with a ringing phone in her hand. The person she'd been thinking of was calling her!

When Mastermind put all the elements together, Simon was truly stunned

For the last part of the trick, Mastermind told the audience member to ask her estranged friend where they were calling from. The answer? An elevator. Suddenly, everyone in row H had the word "elevator" on their phone. And finally, the letter "H" plus the word "elevator" combined to spell... love heart. The emoji that Cowell picked at the beginning. It was too much to comprehend.

"I don’t know what happened! No, I do know what happened. It was just so magical and unexpected and I think you really stepped it up tonight. This is such a different kind of magic that I really, really liked it," said Sofía Vergara afterward. Agreed Mel B., "I’m so confused but I think I get it, it was magical."

Terry Crews and Mastermind appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 15 “Quarter-Finals Results”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

RELATED: You'll Never Guess the Acclaimed Director Terry Crews Wants as an AGT Judge

Mandel — who did want his phone back — happily acknowledged that on a show "where magic wins," Mastermind was a cut above, while Cowell still didn't quite have all the pieces, but agreed to watch the clip later for the full effect. The next night, Terry Crews announced that Mastermind had earned enough votes to put him through to the Live Semifinal on Tuesday, September 16. Make sure you tune in, and keep an eye on your phone!