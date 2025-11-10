Marty O'Reilly Just Left The Voice, but Here’s Where You Can See Him in Concert

When one door closes, another opens! Raspy-voiced singer Marty O'Reilly may have been knocked out of the Knockouts on Season 28 of The Voice, but he hasn't let that slow him down at all. He's still plugging away at music and performing wherever he can. After all, he played around 100 shows a year previously, and now that he's got The Voice cred, it's all systems go.

All of the Coaches were very encouraging after what turned out to be his final performance on the Voice stage. "Man, the way you sing, the way you howl and growl, there ain’t nothing but the dog in you. You could win The Voice! You were that good. I’d go with the dog," said Coach Snoop Dogg during his Knockouts feedback. Coach Niall Horan told O'Reilly, "Marty, you don’t necessarily look at us, but it’s captivating to watch."

"I loved you singing the Joe Cocker song. You channeled a little bit of Joe here tonight," added Coach Reba McEntire. Ultimately, though, his Coach, Michael Bublé, chose to give the win to another Artist, releasing O'Reilly from the competition. Silver lining for him: More time at home with his wife and their baby! Silver lining for us: We get to see him up close and in person on tour!

The Voice's Marty O'Reilly: his 2025 tour dates

Marty O'Reilly appear on The Voice Season 28 Episode 3 “The Blind Auditions Part 3”. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Check O'Reilly's website for the most updated performance schedule. Here are the gigs he has booked for the rest of the year:

Friday, November 7: Sugar Percussion in Portland, Oregon

Saturday, November 15: The Crepe Place in Santa Cruz, California

Saturday, November 22: Waterwheel Pizza Parlor & Saloon in Sonora, California

Sunday, November 23: The Green Room Social Club in Placerville, California

Wednesday, December 31: Sebastian Theatre in Sonoma, California

Friday, January 30: Portland's Folk Festival

More dates will surely be added as venues continue to book their fall and winter schedules. Get your tickets now before the O'Reilly fans inevitably snatch them up. Maybe he'll dedicate a Joe Cocker number to you?

Take a look back at Marty O'Reilly's mind-blowing Blind Audition

It all started when he sang "Trouble" by Ray LaMontagne. "Wow, what a voice" breathed Host Carson Daly as he watched O'Reilly's Blind Audition alongside the Artist's wife, Caroline, and their son, Miles. Horan, Bublé, and Snoop all turned their chairs for the singer, and Horan told him, "The rasp in your voice is insane. I’ve got chills." But Bublé wanted him, bad and put Horan in a penalty box.

Bublé considers himself a Voice super-fan. As he revealed in a promotion for the season, "Why do I keep coming back to The Voice? It’s so easy, man! I love music. And I love Artists. And I love my fellow Coaches. Honestly, it’s been the greatest gig of my life."

"I think I’m always looking for the same thing every season, and that is to find the Artists that are unique, and obviously talented... I’m really always so pumped to take that journey with them," he continued, adding, "I love that I’m so involved and I love that we become friends and I love that we grow together...When the cameras shut off, that doesn’t mean the relationship is over, that’s not who I wanna be. So I try to give as much of myself as I can because they’re good kids."