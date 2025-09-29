Marty O'Reilly’s “Chills”-Inducing Rasp Could Make Him the Next Huntley on The Voice

We haven't heard a voice like this since Huntley, or maybe ever? When Marty O'Reilly took the stage for the Blind Auditions for The Voice Season 28, he immediately made a startling impression, singing "Trouble" by Ray LaMontagne with more rasp and vibrato than any Artist has had in years.

"Wow, what a voice" marveled Host Carson Daly from where he stood with O'Reilly's wife Caroline and their "spicy little meatball" son, Miles. "Man, he's got a voice," agreed Coach Michael Bublé. O'Reilly is a 36-year-old independent musician living in Sonoma, California, who estimates he plays around 100 shows per year. He previously led a band and said that he wanted to get four chair turns for his family.

He got chair turns from all three of the male Coaches, with Coach Niall Horan telling him, "The rasp in your voice is insane. I’ve got chills," and Coach Snoop Dogg describing it as something he'd "never heard before." Ever the prankster, hockey fan Bublé tried to prevent Horan and O'Reilly from connecting by putting Horan in a makeshift "penalty box," and somehow, the gag worked! Marty O'Reilly joined Team Bublé, getting his own hockey jersey, the traditional gift for Bublé's team.

Talent like Marty O'Reilly is why Michael Bublé loves The Voice

Marty O'Reilly appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

"Why do I keep coming back to The Voice? It’s so easy, man! I love music. And I love Artists. And I love my fellow Coaches. Honestly, it’s been the greatest gig of my life," the Grammy winner revealed in a promotion for the season. He admitted, though, that the job is not without its challenges. "It is hard going up against three of the most iconic stars on the planet. Snoop Dogg, 15 million albums? Reba McEntire, a queen of all media? Niall Horan, all the little girls saying yeah? Yeah? And I gotta fight against all that?" he quipped.

"I think I’m always looking for the same thing every season, and that is to find the Artists that are unique, and obviously talented... I’m really always so pumped to take that journey with them," said Bublé, adding, "I love that I’m so involved and I love that we become friends and I love that we grow together...When the cameras shut off, that doesn’t mean the relationship is over, that’s not who I wanna be. So I try to give as much of myself as I can because they’re good kids."

Michael Bublé won Season 26 of The Voice with Artist Sofronio Vasquez and Season 27 with Artist Adam David; now he's going for the rare "three-peat." But he's got competition in Horan, who is also two-for-two in terms of seasons coached and seasons won. Horan was only gone from the chairs because he was busy being on tour, so it remains to be seen how these two do going head to head.