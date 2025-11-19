The Yes, Chef! star might be on to something here.

Martha Stewart's Hot Take on What Time You Should Serve Thanksgiving Dinner

Martha Stewart doesn't waste any time on Turkey Day.

During her November 13 Thanksgiving-themed appearance on TODAY, the Yes! Chef star — and Olympic fashion extraordinaire — revealed when she usually serves during the holiday season. In one of her spiciest takes yet, Stewart explained she serves it earlier in the day than most people would expect!

"Two o'clock in the afternoon," Stewart said before backing up her hot take with common sense:

"People are hungry and they're starting to circle the kitchen if you have a bunch of guests," she continued. "You don't want to wait until it's nighttime."

The 84-year-old cultural icon believes that splitting Thanksgiving dinner into two distinct sessions: One featuring dinner while watching football, and one including dessert and cocktails, makes for a perfectly-timed holiday meal.

"You can eat and watch the big games and then have more drinks and have fun and eat dessert later," Stewart explained.

According to an interactive fan poll on TODAY's website, over 60% of people think, "That is perfect. Martha Stewart is right!"

Who are we to argue?

Of course, Stewart can't make a Thanksgiving-themed appearance on TODAY without being asked about her favorite dishes to cook up in the kitchen, and she didn't disappoint with her recommendations, even including a few tips for one of her favs.

"It's either a pie or I love scalloped potatoes," she said when asked about her go-to Thanksgiving dishes to make. "You can make it the day before. You slice the potatoes, cook them in the milk mixture ... and layer it all in with the cheese and the salt and pepper. Wait until right before you're going to sit down [to eat] and put it in the oven to bake for about an hour. It's delicious."

Martha Stewart talks about "successful living" in her 80s

Martha Stewart and José Andrés during Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 3. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

At 84, Stewart prides herself on "successful living," and in a 2023 interview with TODAY.com, she revealed her secret to always feeling young.

"Most of my friends are much younger than I am, and that's not because I choose them. They just are my friends because we have the same interests," Stewart said. "So, it's not about – and I always say this – it's not about successful aging. It's about successful living."

For Stewart, age is just a number, and she stressed the importance of always looking ahead.

"I don't look my age, I don't act my age and I don't want to even think about age," Stewart added. "There shouldn't be any limits. Set your limits higher than you think. Embrace the past, but absolutely look towards the future and reimagine what you can do."