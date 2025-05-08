Martha Stewart Got Stuck in Mud During Easter; Talks Yes, Chef! and 101st Book on Gardening

The Yes, Chef star and daughter looked stunning in New York City.

Martha Stewart's Beautiful Daughter Looks Like She Could Be Her Sister (PHOTOS)

If looking at throwback photos of Martha Stewart has recently left you admiring the Yes, Chef! star, just wait until you see her gorgeous daughter.

These photos, from the late 2000s and early 2010s, highlight Martha Stewart's daughter, Alexis Stewart (who is now 59) and her uncanny resemblance with her lifestyle guru mother. The two frequently spent time in New York City attending events like launch parties and concerts, and judging by their smiles, they adore hitting the town together whenever they can.

The two women could easily pass for sisters!

Stewart welcomed Alexis into the world when the star was 19, and according to Stewart, she decided to have a baby relatively young because she felt it was the "style" at the time.

"Back then everybody was having babies so young," Stewart explained in her documentary, Martha. "That was sort of like the style and the habit. I thought it was a natural thing and it turns out, it's not at all natural to be a mother."

Alexis Stewart and Martha Stewart attend Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mt. Sinai on November 10, 2009 in New York City. Photo: DAVID X PRUTTING/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Alexis Stewart and Martha Stewart attend the launch party for Whatever Martha on September 10, 2008 in New York City. Photo: Brian Killian/WireImage

Stewart's relationship with her daughter, as if it isn't clear enough in these photos, is something near and dear to her heart.

In 2011, Alexis gave birth to her daughter. One year later her son Truman arrived, giving Stewart two seriously adorable grandchildren.

"She is the perfect mother," Martha Stewart said of Alexis on TODAY in 2018. "Those kids are so smart, so lovely, so advanced."

José Andrés lauds Martha Stewart's energy on Yes, Chef!

José Andrés and Martha Stewart in Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Forget about judging the up-and-coming chefs on NBC's newest series — José Andrés just gave his Yes, Chef! co-host a rave review.

"Martha is so full of energy," José gushed about Stewart during their joint interview with NBC Insider. "She's an icon... When the chefs saw her for the first time they were like, 'Oh my god, is that Martha Stewart herself?'"

"I think we have a great dynamic, even when we disagree with each other," Andrés continued. "We seem to always find a way to end [up] agreeing [on] what was the best presentation or dish. Who is the best chef?"

The co-hosts will act as both mentors and judges throughout the season. Stewart had similarly wonderful things to say about her co-star, who owns and operates over a dozen high-end restaurants worldwide.

"This has been quite an experience," Stewart said. "It's fun to work with someone who has such high energy, such vast talent in the world of cooking, and such a nice personality."

"This has been quite an experience," Stewart said. "It's fun to work with someone who has such high energy, such vast talent in the world of cooking, and such a nice personality."