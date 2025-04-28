José Andrés Wants Proof After Martha Stewart Says She's "Never" Done This One Thing

Martha Stewart & José Andrés Mentor And Judge Hotheaded Chefs In 'Yes, Chef!'

"OK, people of America," Stewart's Yes, Chef! co-host José Andrés pled. "If you have a photo..."

Ahead of the Yes, Chef! series premiere, Martha Stewart made a shocking confession on The Kelly Clarkson Show by revealing that she has never — we repeat, never — ordered take-out.

That's right, you won't find the culinary icon on the phone with Dominoes anytime soon. The 83-year-old lifestyle mogul confessed the fun fact to host Kelly Clarkson after she and her co-host José Andrés stopped by to chat about their new cooking competition series.

"You want to know a secret?" Stewart teased. "I have never ordered in."

Stewart's admission left both Clarkson and Andrés visibly shaken. No pizza delivery nights? No impulsive Chinese orders? "No!" Andrés said in utter disbelief.

"Are you kidding me?" Clarkson asked, but Stewart wasn't pranking anyone.

"My daughter will vouch for me," Stewart said.

A queen of relatability, Clarkson probed, "You have never been like, 'It's a Taco Bell night, we're just doing it.'"

José Andrés and Martha Stewart with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6, Episode 140. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Stewart just shook her head as Andrés continued to reel over the shocking confession. "Martha!"

"Never ordered in," Stewart shrugged, admitting she'd rather skip the meal or go out. "And so I will go out, or I will not eat."

Andrés couldn't wrap his head around the idea of Stewart missing out on food delivery all her life. "Prove it!" he exclaimed, getting a big laugh from the audience.

"OK, people of America," he turned to the crowd. "If you have a photo of Martha Stewart ordering in..."

"Holding a to-go bag!" Clarkson added.

"We demand an investigation!" Andrés said, "She's so pure!"

In awe of his co-host, Andrés got down on his knees to bow down to Stewart.

"I mean, we don't deserve you, Martha!" Andrés told her.

"Don't you worry, I've ordered in enough for the both of us," Clarkson added with a big smile.

Martha Stewart and José Andrés demand excellence on Yes, Chef!

Martha Stewart and José Andrés on Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Who needs Uber Eats when you're a modern-day culinary queen at the helm of a hit new cooking competition? In the new series, Stewart and Andrés mentor 12 professional chefs who have all been nominated by family members or colleagues. The contestants, known for their delicious plates paired with fiery temperaments, must quell their egos and work as a team to compete for a $25,000 grand prize.

"For far too long, the pressure of the kitchen has been an excuse for out-of-control behavior," Martha said in the Yes, Chef! promo. "We've gathered 12 professional chefs, each with one thing standing in their way: themselves."

With Stewart's glimmering standards and Andrés' infectious humor, Yes, Chef! is set to deliver the heat. "In our kitchen, it takes a lot more than good food to win," Stewart said. "You'll need to figure out how to work together."

Don't miss the series premiere of Yes, Chef! on Monday, April 28 at 10/9c on NBC.