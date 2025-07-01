Martha Stewart Now Has a Ghost Hologram Mirror, and Everyone's Obsessed

Trump's War Obsession Could Regress the U.S. to the 1940s with Pointless Department Name Change

The Yes, Chef! star's interior decorating skills are far-reaching, and nobody knows how to get into the Halloween spirit better than her. Although it's the middle of summer, it's never too late to prepare for October 31 — and fans have been going crazy trying to hunt down the Holy Grail of seasonal Martha Stewart products: the ghost mirror.

The 32-inch mirror features an LED-backlit image of a ghost, making it the perfect addition to any hallway or entrance table come October.

This hard-to-find mirror is the talk of social media — especially on TikTok — as fans have been flocking to department stores and home goods outlets in search of it. If they're lucky enough to have found one, they're quick to share their good fortune for all to see. In other words, everyone is obsessed.

Of course, some have had more success than others, with one Halloween lover celebrating their discovery with the caption, "I can't believe I found the coveted mirror!" and another lucky fan declaring: "POV: I found the Martha Stewart ghost mirror and my soul left my body in the home aisle."

Who knew Martha Stewart's ghost hologram mirror would turn into such a social media phenomenon in the middle of summer?

The newfound popularity of Martha Stewart's ghost mirror is about as unexpected as seeing her and bestie Snoop Dogg sporting full-on equestrian uniforms at the 2024 Summer Olympics — nobody saw it coming.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart watching the Dressage Team Grand Prix Special at the Chateau de Versailles at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on August 3, 2024. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

If you find yourself coming up short in the search for the hard-to-find ghost mirror, don't stress. In 2018, Stewart shared how to make your own extra-spooky home accessory.

The Yes, Chef! Season 1 winner speaks on the impact of hosts Martha Stewart and José Andrés

Christopher Morales, Emily Brubaker, Zain Ismail, José Andrés, Martha Stewart, and Cole Lawson on Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 10. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Stewart is more than just a home decor genius. She's also a self-taught chef who co-hosted NBC's cooking competition series Yes, Chef! The inaugural season of Yes, Chef! concluded on June 30 with its finale, and viewers saw Emily Brubaker take home the $250,000 prize. Catch up on all the action on Peacock now.

In a discussion with NBC Insider before filming wrapped, Brubaker explained how Stewart and co-host José Andrés' personalities helped counteract the high-stakes, stressful nature of the competition.

"José and Martha have a lot of humor, and their jokes, their little winks, their smiles, really kept me going," she said of the duo's efforts to keep things light. "José really wanted to understand who we were and what we were about. The mentorship part was much more internal but it was also just like, 'We're normal people,' and they're really just normal people. It brought it away from all the stress for me. It was nice to be human with people."