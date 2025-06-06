Snoop Dogg Had Martha Stewart Giggling As He Danced During a Quick Gardening Lesson

The friendship between Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg is a gift that keeps on giving, but one of their most delightful team-ups was when the Yes, Chef! host gave the rapper a crash course in gardening. Specifically, planting tomatoes.

How to Watch Watch Yes, Chef! on Mondays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It's not every day you see a domestic mastermind give a gardening tutorial to a hip hop legend — but that's precisely what viewers got during an unforgettable 2020 episode of Martha Knows Best. Filmed during the COVID era, Stewart connected with The Voice Coach over a video call, but that didn't stop them from having a blast. Whether they're cooking it up in the kitchen or starring in a hit project together, Snoop and Stewart never fail to entertain and delight anytime they team up.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Used Mac & Cheese as Bread To Make the Most Decadent Bologna Sandwich

After enjoying some time in the garden on her Maine estate, Stewart took a breather to catch up with her dear friend Snoop, leading to a helpful, yet hysterical gardening tutorial.

Snoop Dogg had Martha Stewart laughing as she taught him how to plant tomatoes for his mom

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg on TODAY on Thursday, November 17, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Given Snoop's affinity for all things green, Stewart wasn't too shocked to discover the rapper in the middle of his own gardening project during their video chat. "Hey, Snoop!" she said. "How are you?"

"Hey, Martha!" Snoop smiled. "How you doing? Good to see you."

Snoop had a specific gardening question in mind for Stewart. "I want you to show me how to make some tomatoes because my momma likes tomatoes. And I always wanted to grow some for her," he said.

Stewart was happy to help and asked to see what sizes of pots Snoop had available for the tomato plant. After showing his friend a variety of options, Stewart advised him to choose the medium-large pot that would hold a tomato properly. "Put a little thing to cover the hole a little bit, just so all the soil doesn't fall out. Add a little piece of stone or something," Stewart continued, playfully adding, "You could take your gold necklace off and put that down in the bottom of the pot."

"I got some rocks. We got rocks, pots, and glocks, everything," Snoop joked as Stewart continued her mini gardening lesson. After instructing him to add some soil and loosen the roots after removing the tomato plant from its plastic container, Snoop followed along dutifully.

"Snoop's very good at this," Stewart observed. "He's done this before. You have planted things before, Snoop. I can tell."

"I've planted their cousin," Snoop smirked. After pivoting to a slightly larger pot and carefully planting the tomato plant, Stewart found herself impressed as she watched him gently pat down the soil.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg pose on the set of NBCUniversal's Primetime in Paris during the Paris '24 Olympics on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

RELATED: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's Famous Friendship Timeline: "What an Odd Couple"

"That is going to be great, and then water that in, and that's done. Perfect," Stewart confirmed. "Snoop did it! You're going to have tomatoes in about 30 days."

"For real?" Snoop exclaimed. "Wow!"

As Snoop began dancing along with his tomato plant in celebration, Stewart cheered her friend on. "Yes, dance! Do a dance with it; do the tomato dance. DIY Snoop!"

"I want to thank you for giving me a one-on-one lesson on planting and growing because I really needed this," Snoop said with gratitude. "Thank you, Martha."

"You're very welcome," Stewart smiled. "Anytime."

Snoop and Stewart go way back, having first met in 2008 and always having fun. As Stewart explained on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in November 2024, the key to their friendship is really just having a good time and supporting each other. “We just have fu," she said. "He and I just see eye-to-eye on a lot of things. He helps me with my stuff, and I help him with his stuff.”