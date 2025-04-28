Martha Stewart and José Andrés Serve Up a First Look | Yes, Chef! | NBC

The Ratio Martha Stewart Has Perfected for the Best Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Martha Stewart knows a thing or two about making perfect chewy chocolate chip cookies.

The co-host of NBC's cooking competition series Yes, Chef! knows that when baking the most delectable cookies possible, it's essential to switch up the tried-and-true butter-sugar ratios found in traditional recipes for something that embraces the chewiness of it all. Stewart has never let fans down before — she's published a jaw-dropping 100 books throughout her life, many of them cookbooks — and her delicious Soft and Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe will lead cookie lovers to the promised land.

So, what's Stewart's secret to these extra-chewy treats?

According to the star, "it all comes down to the amount of butter and sugar in the cookie dough and the ratios of the types of sugar used."

In short, the more (unsalted) butter, the better! Stewart revealed she uses an extra stick of butter in her recipe. But there's still one more step cookie aficionados should take to ensure everything is extra chewy:

"For soft and chewy cookies, we use twice as much light brown sugar (1 cup) as granulated white sugar (1/2 cup), which gives them a chewy texture," Stewart instructs.

There's some kitchen science at play here, as Snoop Dogg's real-life bestie explains.

"The butter-to-brown sugar and granulated sugar ratio creates the perfect soft texture that everyone knows and loves," she says. "The molasses in the brown sugar contributes to the chewiness of these irresistible chocolate chip cookies."

So there you have it, everyone: If you want to cook like one of the all-time greats, follow this delicious advice! Who knows, maybe you'll find yourself competing in a future season of Yes, Chef! one day!

(And if you want to look like two of the all-time greats, just copy Stewart and Snoop's Olympic equestrian attire from the 2024 Summer Games!)

José Andrés is already impressed with his Yes, Chef! co-host Martha Stewart

Stewarts's Yes, Chef! co-host, restaurateur José Andrés, has already gotten an inside look at Stewart's famous work-life balance. The lifestyle mogul is all about go, go, go — and Andrés could barely keep up when filming began on the new NBC series!

"We finish filming and I'm like, 'OK, I'm tired. We have to start shooting again at 8 a.m.,'" he said during a recent interview. "She'll go out. She'll go to a sushi place, a cocktail place. I'm like, 'Martha, who are you?'"

It's no secret that Stewart lives a lifestyle that not many 83-year-olds live — including co-hosting a reality cooking series set to premiere April 28 on NBC!