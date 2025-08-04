Spike Lee Reveals How He Got a Guitar from Prince, Talks Working with A$AP Rocky & Denzel Washington

"He looks better and better as the years go by," the Yes, Chef! star told Jimmy Fallon.

Martha Stewart on the Hollywood Actor She'd Be Starstruck By: "I Sort of Melt..."

Martha Stewart may be a food, lifestyle, and now skincare mogul who's partied with countless celebrities and toured the Kardashians' closets, but she's just like the rest of us when it comes to scrolling Instagram. And as it turns out, her feed has nursed a longtime celebrity crush of hers.

When theYes, Chef! star stopped by The Tonight Show in 2022, Jimmy Fallon asked if there's anyone she'd get starstruck by meeting. Stewart had an answer ready to go.

"I've been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram," she began. "He's called Brad Pitt...Fan Club. I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures. I mean, he is so cute."

"Really, for real?" asked Fallon, clarifying, "Were they fan pages?"

"Oh, I mean, check it out," she said. "They're fan pages, I guess. I don't know. But whatever it is, he looks better and better as the years go by."

You could also describe Stewart as "starstruck" a little later on in the interview, when she noticed Questlove's Crocs and let out a gasp.

"They light up! The little hearts light up!" she shared with delight. Thank you, Questlove."

Martha Stewart attends Martha Stewart's 100th Book Party Celebration on October 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images/NYCWFF

Martha Stewart has revealed crushes on Brad Pitt, Drake, and Pete Davidson

In a January 2023 interview with Today, Stewart also shared her affinity for Drake and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. When asked to choose, she simply couldn't.

"They're very, very different people," she said. "One is a funny man. One is a song man. They're very different and they're both extremely attractive and pleasant and fun to be with, and charming fellows."

Martha Stewart just turned 84 and launched a skincare line to celebrate

Stewart celebrated her 84th birthday on August 3 with a cake baked by her daughter Alexis, a Bonsai tree gifted by her team, and a video set to her best friend Snoop Dogg's "Happy Birthday" song.

She also announced her own skincare line called Elm Biosciences, and found time somewhere in there to post pictures of all six of her cats.

Elm Biosciences will launch in September, though Stewart has been testing it herself for years.

"I have used it religiously for quite a while now, and my skin is pretty fabulous," she told The Wall Street Journal. "What I paid attention to with our product is the texture of it, the color of it, the scent of it. There are serums out there that really have too much, too much scent, too much perfume. This is a delightful concoction."

In her announcement on Instagram, Stewart called the line "intentional skincare for living well and aging well." It's a two-step regimen with a serum and oral supplement designed to extend the life of skin cells. In other words, it's meant to help you look "better and better as the years go by," just like Brad Pitt.