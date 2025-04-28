Martha Stewart cultivated decades of experience alongside the best chefs and artisans in the world before co-hosting Yes, Chef!

Martha Stewart Explains the One Thing She Seemingly Hasn't Done in Her Iconic Career

Cooking enthusiasts have been turning to Martha Stewart for her guidance and recipes for decades. Whether it’s from her cookbooks or TV series over the years, Martha is known worldwide for her impeccable taste, passion for perfection in her garden, and brands dedicated to quality.

Now the television personality and cultural icon is teaming up with humanitarian chef José Andrés for the competition series Yes, Chef! on NBC. A dozen chefs nominated due to their infamous natures in the kitchen will compete to see who can best hone their skills and heated tempers during tough challenges.

RELATED: Martha Stewart & José Andrés Explain What It Takes to Win Yes, Chef!: "More Than Good Food"

NBC Insider got the inside scoop while on set with the co-hosts.

Martha Stewart honed her cooking and hosting skills by learning from the best

While Martha and José may be dishing out cooking hacks and coveted advice to competitors, Martha pointed out that her expertise is the culmination of years of learning in unconventional ways.

“I’ve never taken a professional cooking class, actually, but I’ve learned," she said in her interview with NBC Insider, noting she's also read and studied so much on her own.

Still, fans will know Martha's cooking acumen is not up for debate, especially from José's perspective. Martha, José said, is a great example of perseverance and “to keep going to make your dreams happen."

“I’m so lucky in my life because I’ve had a television show for years and years, and I’ve invited the greatest chefs in the world to cook for me on the show... I have learned so much just by watching and asking and then trying afterwards myself," Martha said.

Learning from the greats and becoming one in her own right has positioned her to be in a place where judging (and teaching) on a competition series like Yes, Chef! feels natural.

“I have had such a great, great career, and I think that that really has helped me tremendously in being able to judge others in the way that we have to in this particular show,” Martha said.

Martha Stewart and José Andrés on Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

“[The chefs] arrive and the first week or two, you see them very selfish, and as the show advances even, it’s a competition and only one will win, all of a sudden, yes, they want to win, but in the process, you start seeing a change,” José added. “They want to win, but helping others in the process — that’s what is gonna be beautiful about this show.”

Yes, Chef! premieres on NBC on Monday, April 28, at 10/9c following The Voice.