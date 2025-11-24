Married at First Sight Is Officially Returning for Season 20 (DETAILS)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

"The experiment will head to a new city with more couples than ever," MAFS reunion host Kevin Frazier revealed.

There are more love stories to be told as Married at First Sight is returning for another season! That's right, Season 20 of the Peacock reality series will officially arrive in 2026 and we'll soon be introduced to a new group of singles who say "I do" to a complete stranger on their wedding day.

“Next year, there will be an all-new season of Married at First Sight," Kevin Frazier announced at the end of the MAFS Season 19 reunion. "The experiment will head to a new city with more couples than ever."

While details are scarce at the moment about where the new season will be set and how many couples will tie the knot, a sneak peek at Married at First Season 20 reveals there's plenty of romance and twists in store.

Married at First Sight Season 20 is coming to Peacock

Married At First Sight Season 19 Key Art. Photo: Peacock

Released on November 21, the first sneak peek at Married at First Sight shows just how excited the Season 20 cast members are to meet their spouses at the altar.

"I'm excited," a woman's voice can be heard saying in the teaser. "I'm ready to meet my person."

"I want a wife," one man shared before adding with a laugh, "I would love it for to be me, someone else, and my cat."

Another male cast member touched on "scary" it is to have a group of relationship experts choose your wife, while one woman reveals she recognized her husband at the altar. "I just walked down the aisle to a stranger, who actually is not a complete stranger," she says as another voice teases that the cast member has been on "some shows before."

And it wouldn't be Married at First Sight if there wasn't a bit of conflict to resolve as the couples tackle the realities of marriage throughout the social experiment. In the teaser, one man admits that he's never had a "serious long-term relationship" while one woman calls out a "red flag."

"Some of the best parts of life are on the other side of risk," one cast member says at the end of the teaser. "And, I mean, you can't get more risky than this."

Watch the full sneak peek at Married at First Sight Season 20, here!

When does Married at First Sight Season 20 premiere? The premiere date for Married at First Sight Season 20 has not yet been announced, but MAFS reunion host Kevin Frazier revealed that the new season will come out some time "next year." So we'll just need to hang tight until 2026!

Meghann and Derrek appear together on Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 2 "Don't Mess with my Texas Wedding". Photo: Peacock

Where can you stream Married at First Sight right now? You can watch every episode of Married at First Sight Season 19 exclusively on Peacock, as well Season 10 and Season 12.

Season 19 of Married at First Sight delivered more than a few shocking revelations, including the show's first pregnancy during the experiment and the first mother-daughter duo who both got married and went through the process together. And while every couple said "yes" on Decision Day, they had all divorced by the time they reunion was filmed.

After such a whirlwind and explosive season, MAFS fans can't wait for another round when Season 20 arrives on Peacock.