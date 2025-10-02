Married at First Sight Season 19's Trailer Reveals Show's First-Ever Pregnancy (WATCH)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The brand new season of Married at First Sight arrives on Peacock on October 23.

Wedding bells are ringing in Austin, Texas, folks. The first look at Peacock's brand new season of Married at First Sight has arrived, giving us a dramatic sneak peek at 10 singles who took the ultimate leap for love as they marry a total stranger, sight unseen, for an eight-week social experiment.

Streaming exclusively on Peacock beginning on October 23, Season 19 of Married at First Sight will introduce reality fans to five newly married couples who will dive head first into life as husband and wife. They'll honeymoon in tropical paradises, move in together, and ultimately become a unit as they navigate conflict and truly learn about one another.

"I'm committing my life to someone I know nothing about. But I trust the experts to find something that I'm not finding," one cast member says in the trailer, referring to Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec, who are returning to provide support and guidance for the newlyweds.

After showing a glimpse at this season's couples happily saying "I do" in white wedding dresses and dapper suits, the trailer then reveals there's plenty of turbulence and shocking twists ahead as they settle into married life, including a pregnancy.

The Married at First Sight trailer reveals a pregnancy in Season 19

As the trailer teases some tense moments and conversations between the couples, viewers also learn that someone is expecting a baby when a woman announces, "I'm pregnant." Watch the full trailer in the video, above.

It's unknown at the moment who shares this big news, but the pregnancy marks a first for Married at First Sight, undoubtedly raising the stakes on decision day.

At the end of the social experiment, the couples will have to decide if they're a match. "It's decision day. The time has come to decide. Do you want to stay married or do you want to get a divorce?" Pastor Roberson asks as the trailer shows one cast member sharing that she's "on the fence" and another saying, "I need to listen to my heart."

How to watch Married at First Sight Season 19

Married at First Sight Season 19 will feature 13 episodes, along with a reunion special. The first four episodes will premiere on Thursday, October 23, exclusively on Peacock. Episodes will then drop in batches weekly on Thursdays. See the full streaming schedule below: