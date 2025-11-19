Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The cast of Married at First Sight Season 19 showed up in style for the long-awaited reunion special.

The Married at First Sight Season 19 Reunion Looks Have Been Revealed (PHOTOS)

Just a few weeks ago, Married at First Sight introduced us to 10 singles who said "I do" to a complete stranger at the altar, donning stunning wedding gowns and elegant suits as they met for the very first time. Throughout Season 19 of the Peacock reality series, the couples exchanged vows, honeymooned, and grappled with the realities of marriage back home in Texas, all before deciding whether or not they were paired up with their match.

The eight-week social experiment ends on "Decision Day," where the couples meet with the experts one last time to decide if they want to stay married or get a divorce. Who will stay married and who won't has yet to be revealed, but we do know that all 10 cast members came together for the the Married at First Sight reunion, looking as glamorous and chic as they did on their wedding days.

The Married at First Sight reunion drops on Peacock on November 20, but we've already gotten a sneak peek at the cast's looks. Read on to see photos of what everyone wore!

Brittany

Brittany appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Trae Patton/Peacock

Brittany, who married Will at the beginning of the season, stunned in a long, sparkly gold halter gown at the reunion. The 29-year-old HR business partner completed her look with long gold earrings and styled her hair with glamorous old Hollywood waves.

Will and Brittany's relationship got off to a strong start on their wedding day as they both exchanged heartwarming vows, though the two began to experience some struggles as the experiment went on, especially in the communication department. While it seemed like they were finally coming to understand each other, Brittany was left speechless when Will called her on Decision Day to tell her he wanted to split. "Part of me doesn't believe him, and that's the part that wants to fight," Brittany said in Episode 12. "But I don't really know where to go from here."

Will

Will appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Trae Patton/Peacock

Will was all about the earth tones with his stylish Married at First Sight reunion look, from his sage green zippered cardigan to his charcoal pants.

The 30-year-old tech consultant delivered the ultimate shock ahead of the Season 19 finale when he called his wife Brittany to tell her he was going to say "no" on Decision Day. Will explained that while he loves Brittany, he didn't feel like he had been heard. "I love her and I adore her," he said in Episode 12. "But I can't be in a relationship where I'm constantly told that my feelings don't matter."

Rhonda

Rhonda appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Trae Patton/Peacock

Rhonda rocked a playfully chic black look at the reunion, wearing a ruffly high-low dress and matching black pumps. Like she did on her wedding day, the 63-year-old performance marketing exec also added a bright pop of color with her statement earrings.

Rhonda, who married Pat at the beginning of the season, often expressed her concerns about the couple's communication styles, while always wanting to talk it out and dig deeper with her husband. "I feel really grateful for the relationship we have," Rhonda said ahead of Decision Day.

Pat

Pat appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Trae Patton/Peacock

Pat's Married at First Sight reunion look was all about shades of green. The 58-year-old space operations consultant paired his army green cargo shirt with a pair of hunter green corduroy pants.

While Pat and Rhonda have not always seen eye-to-eye with their respective communication styles, Pat made it clear that he wanted to fight for their relationship to work and promised to be his "authentic" self with Rhonda.

Meghann

Meghann appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Trae Patton/Peacock

Meghann looked radiant in a long ice blue cut-out dress. The 37-year-old realtor paired her reunion look with a few simple bangles on her wrist and loose beach waves in her hair.

While Meghann and her husband Derrek hit some hurdles early on in their relationship, the newlyweds soon found out they were expecting a baby together. Meghann, however, made it clear that she felt they should follow their hearts on Decision Day. "I love Derrek, but like, just 'cause we're pregnant doesn't mean we have to be together," she said in Episode 12. "It's not like I'm thinking about saying 'no,' but the independent side of me is, like, we do have a choice and I don't want that to be the only reason we stay married."

Derrek

Derrek appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Trae Patton/Peacock

Derrek pulled out a dapper navy blue suit for the Married at First Sight reunion. Keeping it a bit more casual with no tie, the 38-year-old chief automator completed his look with brown leather shoes.

Ahead of Decision Day, Derrek was proud to share with the cameras that he was in full "dad mode" as they got Meghann's home ready for the baby before opening up to his wife about how "there is way more on the line" for them compared to the other couples this season.

Jalyn

Jalyn appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Trae Patton/Peacock

Jalyn sparkled in a strapless sequined olive green gown with a high slit. The 27-year-old realtor let her dress take center stage as she complimented her reunion look with clear heels and neutral nails.

Jalyn and her husband Josh instantly hit it off after their wedding day. The couple, however, began to spot some potential hiccups in their relationship as they tried to figure out how their respective hobbies and lifestyles could blend together. Ahead of Decision Day, Jalyn said she could see herself "spending forever" with Josh, but feared that he was only telling her want she wants to hear in the moment.

Josh

Josh appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Trae Patton/Peacock

Josh also got the green memo for the Married at First Sight reunion. The 31-year-old contractor rocked a mossy green suit and suede shoes for the night.

As Josh and Jalyn prepared for Decision Day, the couple tried to come to common ground about how they'd experience their favorite hobbies together, specifically attending Burning Man. While Josh has a deep love for the music festival, Jalyn expressed how it wasn't necessarily her scene. Ahead of the finale, Josh shared that he wants to build a life with Jalyn. "We're definitely still learning how our lives would mesh together, but I want to build this life that I always dreamed of having with Jalyn," he said in Episode 12.

Belynda

Belynda appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Trae Patton/Peacock

Belynda, who also happens to be Jalyn's mom, dazzled in a rhinestone-encrusted off-the-shoulder dress. The 47-year-old sales consultant complimented her reunion look with gold jewelry and soft curls in her hair.

Belynda married Chad at the beginning of the experiment, and the two quickly had a connection after they said "I do." Following their wedding day, however, the couple began to face some struggles in their relationship, meeting with the experts to talk it out. While Chad admitted he was out of his element on a reality show, Belynda shared she felt like she was "walking on eggshells." Despite their issues, it seems like they both want to make their marriage work. "We have a good thing here and I believe that we have a lot of potential in having a great marriage," Belynda said in Episode 12.

Chad

Chad appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Trae Patton/Peacock

For Chad's reunion look, the 54-year-old real estate exec looked sharp in a dark blue suit, periwinkle shirt, and purple tie.

As Decision Day got closer, Chad and Belynda had many heart-to-hearts about the struggles they were facing. In Episode 12, Chad apologized for how he handled his frustrations with "the process" of filming a reality show while also trying to form a deep romantic bond. "I love Belynda and I think given more time and a more natural and more normal situation, things would be better," Chad said in Episode 12 as they chatted with Dr. Pia Holec.

How to watch the Married at First Sight Season 19 reunion

The ladies of Married at First Sight Season 19 smile. Photo: Trae Patton/Peacock

You can watch the finale and reunion for Married at First Sight Season 19 exclusively on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 20.