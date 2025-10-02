Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Pia are all returning to guide the newlyweds on the brand new season of Married at First Sight.

Everything to Know About Married at First Sight Season 19

Married at First Sight is heading to Austin, Texas, y'all! In Peacock's all-new season of the reality show, 10 singles in the Lone Star State have taken the ultimate risk for true love as they meet and marry a complete stranger on the same day. Will they make it through the honeymoon phase after eight weeks of marriage or will they opt to end it all with divorce papers?

In Married at First Sight Season 19, five newly married couples will embark on a social experiment of a lifetime as they exchange vows before merging their lives. They'll have to quickly work through the realities of marriage together, the good and the difficult, and will ultimately have to decide if want to continue on as husband and wife. Along the way, the couples will have support from a team of relationship experts, who've all been sharing their expertise on the show for years.

Read on for all the details you need to know about Married at First Sight Season 19.

Married At First Sight Key Art. Photo: Peacock

When does Married at First Sight Season 19 premiere? Married at First Sight premieres on Thursday, October 23, with the season's first four episodes, exclusively on Peacock.

RELATED: Married at First Sight Season 19's Trailer Reveals Show's First-Ever Pregnancy (WATCH)

When do new episodes of Married at First Sight come out? New episodes of Married at First Sight will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. Season 19 ​​​will air a total of 13 episodes, plus a reunion special, which will drop exclusively on Peacock in batches. Find the full episode schedule, below: October 23 : Episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4

: Episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4 October 30 : Episodes 5, 6, and 7

: Episodes 5, 6, and 7 November 6 : Episodes 8, 9, and 10

: Episodes 8, 9, and 10 November 13 : Episodes 11 and 12

: Episodes 11 and 12 November 20: Finale and Reunion

Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec appear during Married At First Sight Season 19. Photo: Peacock

Who are the experts in Married at First Sight Season 19? Married at First Sight's fan-favorite experts — Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec — will return to guide the newly married couples throughout Season 19. Pastor Roberson has been serving as a relationship expert on Married at First Sight since Season 4. Roberson is a senior pastor at Progression Church in Atlanta, according to his LinkedIn bio, and has also been featured on other reality shows including Honeymoon Island and Happily Ever After. Known as "Dr. Pepper" on Married at First Sight, Schwartz has been an expert on the show since its first season. She is also a professor of sociology at the University of Washington, according to her LinkedIn bio, and has authored numerous books and articles on sexuality and relationships. Joining the expert panel of Married at First Sight back in Season 15, Dr. Holec is a psychotherapist and sex therapist based in Chicago, Illinois, according to her LinkedIn bio.

RELATED: The Love Island Games Season 2 Cast: Every Islander in the Villa So Far

The cast of Married at First Sight Season 19

Brittany, Josh, Belynda, and Will for Married At First Sight Season 19. Photo: Mary Kang/PEACOCK

Ranging in ages from 27 to 63, Married at First Sight Season 19 will introduce viewers to five men and five women from different backgrounds who say "I do" to a stranger at the altar. Get to know the couples, below.

Josh, 31, is a contractor who "feels truly ready for marriage" and marries Jalyn, a 27-year-old realtor, who had recently taken a step back from dating after a "turbulent experience."

Pat, 59, is a space operations consultant and divorced father who has an "adventurous spirit and open heart." He ties the knot with Rhonda, a 63-year-old performance marketing executive who's been looking for love for 25 years and is a "true romantic at heart."

Derrek, a 38-year-old chief automator, is a world traveler and entrepreneur who's looking for "love as grounded and meaningful as the life he’s built." At the altar, he meets Meghan, 37, a busy realtor who's "tired of dating apps" and ready to find her true love.

Chad, a 54-year-old real estate executive, is someone who's always preferred to be in a relationship and while he's gone through three divorces, he's ready to find love again. On Married at First Sight, he marries Belynda, 47, an esthetic sales consultant who has healed from her own parents' divorce and is now optimistic about finding love.

Finally, Will, a 30-year-old consultant, is ready for marriage after focusing on his career, though he admits he's not "the best at choosing partners for himself." On Married at First Sight, Will exchanges vows with Brittany, a 29-year-old strategic HR business partner who "has dreamed of being a wife" and even previously applied to be on the show.

The Married at First Sight Season 19 trailer reveals the reality show's first pregnancy

Married at First Sight | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

In the first look at Married at First Sight Season 19, viewers meet the hopeful newlyweds as they say "I do" on their wedding days as they express their excitement and nervousness about their journey ahead. "I'm about to marry a complete stranger," one cast member says in the trailer, while another adds, "I'm committing my life to someone I know nothing about. But I trust the experts to find something that I'm not finding."

We also get a peek at their romantic honeymoons and hear one cast member tell their new wife, "We literally just met, but I'm starting to fall in love with you."

The trailer also reveals the couples will go through tough and trying moments together. Indeed, one woman announces "I'm pregnant" in the trailer, marking a major first for Married at First Sight.