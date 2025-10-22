Meet the Full Cast of Married at First Sight Season 19

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Married at First Sight premieres on October 23 on Peacock, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

Married at First Sight is ready to shake things up once again as Season 19 premieres on Peacock on October 23, introducing a brand new group of singles who are ready to take the ultimate leap of faith.

This season, Married at First Sight heads to Austin, Texas, to say howdy to a new lineup of five men and five women, all eager to meet their matches for the very first time — at the altar. With fan-favorite experts guiding the process and plenty of emotional twists in store, Season 19 of Married at First Sight promises heartfelt moments, shocking revelations, and did we mention the jaw-dropping reveal of the first-ever pregnancy on the show? The stakes have never been higher.

As 10 strangers prepare to meet and marry their perfect match on the same day, viewers can't wait to ring the wedding bells for the Season 19 couples of Married at First Sight. Check out the full lineup of singles, below:

Who are the couples and experts of Married at First Sight Season 19? The Season 19 couples of Married at First Sight include Josh and Jalyn; Pat and Rhonda; Derrek and Meghann; Chad and Belynda, and lastly, Will and Brittany. After their wedding day, each couple will spend eight weeks together as newlyweds in the ultimate social experiment. But which of these couples will find a love connection for the ages, and which match-ups will be flocking for the divorce papers? Viewers will have to wait to see. As for the romantic masterminds tasked with matching these hopeful singles, Married at First Sight will welcome back experts Pastor Cal Roberson (Season 4-present), "Dr. Pepper" Schwartz (Season 1-present), and Dr. Pia Hole (Season 15-present) to help set these newlyweds up for success.

Meet the Season 19 cast of Married at First Sight

Each one of these singles has called upon the Married at First Sight experts for different reasons, and fans can't wait to watch them get their chance at a happily-ever-after. Coming from diverse backgrounds and ranging in ages from 27 to 63, the Season 19 lineup of newlyweds seems like a thrilling bunch.

Josh, 31

Josh appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Mary Kang/Peacock

Occupation: Contractor

Cast Bio: Josh is in a secure, emotionally mature phase of life and feels truly ready for marriage. Growing up without a steady family life, he’s eager to create the stable, loving family he always desired. He believes this bold leap of faith, with the help of the experts, could lead to his perfect partner.

Jalyn, 27

Jalyn appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Mary Kang/Peacock

Occupation: Realtor

Cast Bio: After a turbulent experience with dating, Jalyn took a step back from her love life to focus on her career and herself. Now, thriving professionally and secure in who she is, she knows this once-in-a-lifetime journey is the perfect way to find true love, once and for all.

Pat, 59

Pat appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Mary Kang/Peacock

Occupation: Space Operations Consultant

Cast Bio: Pat was married for 30 years, but once his kids left for college, he prioritized his own needs, which led to a divorce. Since then, he’s had relationships, but none with that special spark. Pat believes there are no guarantees in life — and the scariest risks are the most rewarding. With his adventurous spirit and open heart, Pat is eager to see what this high-stakes journey will bestow.

Rhonda, 63

Rhonda appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Mary Kang/Peacock

Occupation: Performance Marketing Exec

Cast Bio: A true romantic at heart, Rhonda has been on a 25-year search for love. Twice married, she raised four kids and now craves a partner to share her next chapter with. After crazy experiences on dating apps, she couldn’t be more ready to put her trust in this unique matchmaking process with the experts at the helm.

Derrek, 38

Derrek appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Mary Kang/Peacock

Occupation: Chief Automator

Cast Bio: Derrek has lived and dated all over the world, but he’s always known surface-level connections weren’t enough. An entrepreneur in health and wellness, he’s ambitious and passionate about longevity and balance – and he wants an equal who shares those values. For him, Married at First Sight offers the chance to find love as grounded and meaningful as the life he’s built.

Meghann, 37

Meghann appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Mary Kang/Peacock

Occupation: Realtor

Cast Bio: Single for seven years, Meghann had perpetually struggled with work-life balance while juggling her family business and a blossoming real estate career. Tired of dating apps, she is ready to trust the experts in finding her a partner in life and love.

Chad, 54

Chad appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Mary Kang/Peacock

Occupation: Real Estate Exec

Cast Bio: Chad has never embraced the bachelor lifestyle – he’s always preferred to be in a relationship. Though divorced three times, he’s learned invaluable lessons and refuses to give up hope. After three years of being single, he’s ready to try again, this time putting his trust in the hands of the Married at First Sight experts.

Belynda, 47

Brittany appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Mary Kang/Peacock

Occupation: Esthetic Sales Consultant

Cast Bio: Belynda is excited to embark on this meaningful adventure, knowing she has so much love to give. Having finally healed from her parents’ divorce, as well as her own, she carries instrumental wisdom for this next chapter. Open to the experts’ guidance and committed to putting in the work, she’s determined to build a love that lasts.

Will, 30

Will appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Mary Kang/Peacock

Occupation: Consultant

Cast Bio: After dedicating years to his college education and establishing a career, Will is finally ready for marriage. Financially secure and confident with where he’s at, Will admits he hasn’t been the best at choosing partners for himself. That’s why he’s turned to Married at First Sight, hopeful it will lead to his lifelong match.

Brittany, 29

Belynda appears on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Mary Kang/Peacock

Occupation: Strategic HR Business Partner

Cast Bio: Brittany has dreamed of being a wife for as long as she can remember. But in adulthood, her relationships seemed to halt at the “three-month mark,” leaving her longing for something deeper. After previously applying to Married at First Sight and not being matched, Brittany now appreciates this second chance as fate and is drawn to a process that starts with the ultimate commitment.

How to watch Married at First Sight Season 19

Married At First Sight Season 19 Key Art. Photo: Peacock

Don't miss the Season 19 premiere of Married at First Sight on Thursday, October 23, as the season's first four episodes drop exclusively on Peacock.

For those wanting to keep up with the newlyweds, new episodes of Married at First Sight are available to stream weekly on Thursdays, featuring a total of 13 episodes and a reunion special, all dropping exclusively on Peacock in multi-episode batches. Find the full Season 19 MAFS episode schedule, below:

October 23: Episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4

Episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4 October 30: Episodes 5, 6, and 7

Episodes 5, 6, and 7 November 6: Episodes 8, 9, and 10

Episodes 8, 9, and 10 November 13: Episodes 11 and 12

Episodes 11 and 12 November 20: Finale and Reunion

Married at First Sight won't want to miss these newlyweds heading down the aisle, so make sure to tune in on Peacock.