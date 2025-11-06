Married at First Sight Just Revealed [SPOILER] Is Pregnant: "We're Shocked..."

This article contains major spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 19, Episode 9, streaming now on Peacock .

"We're shocked, scared, and happy all at once," the Season 19 MAFS newlyweds shared.

From the moment the trailer for Married at First Sight Season 19 dropped, fans were buzzing over a jaw-dropping milestone: the first-ever pregnancy on the show. And at long last, we finally know which couple is expecting a little one.

After the five women and five men met their partners at the altar and started their new chapters as newlyweds, many viewers were scanning the horizon to see which couples would run off to the sunset and which would stumble after ringing the wedding bells. Marrying a stranger has its pros and cons: the MAFS Experts have excelled in finding good matches, but marriage can be tough work, especially as some of these newlyweds struggle to see sparks.

While the couples have occasionally been challenged by their newlywed status, that doesn't mean we're in any shortage of fireworks, as proven by MAFS's latest milestone, which fans were dying to know. Drumroll, please...

Which couple got pregnant during Married at First Sight Season 19? Season 19's "Two Truths and a Lie" revealed that Meghann and Derrek are the couple with a baby on board during their Married at First Sight experiment. While this may come as a shock to some — they did meet within two months of taking the pregnancy test — Meghann and Derrek have spoken about kids since the day they said "I do."

Meghann and Derrek have had kids on their mind for a while

The Married at First Sight experts are careful to match couples with individuals with similar goals, and both Meghann and Derrek expressed a strong desire to start a family. The physical chemistry between the pair was instantaneous, but as they grew closer on their honeymoon, some communication incompatibilities began to rear their head as Derrek expressed certain concerns and Meghann struggled with defensiveness.

One of their biggest ongoing conflicts surrounded children; Meghann expressed interest in one kid, while Derrek had always envisioned himself with at least three kids. During Season 19's "Two Truths and a Lie," Meghann and Derrek celebrated an exciting chapter of their relationship: Derrek reciprocating the ever-crucial "I love you" after Meghann popped the "L" word first.

Meghann was patient with her husband, wanting it to be special, and she was well-rewarded after Derrek revealed he started feeling the same. Not long after officially entering lovebird territory, Meghann and Derrek shared some "unexpected, miraculous" news during a private interview.

After admitting they were both "nervous and shocked," Derrek revealed that Meghann had taken two pregnancy tests and both came back positive. "And we were not trying. To make that completely known," Meghann added.

"We've got a lot to talk about now," Derek said. "As this changes pretty much everything for us."

"We're shocked, scared, and happy all at once," Meghann explained before Derek said he'd grind and work hard to support Meghann to help her feel happy and comfortable during the process. The couple then shared a sweet kiss while processing the exciting news.

So, how will this baby impact Decision Day? Viewers will have to wait to find out. While most of the newlyweds will be granted the option to sign divorce papers and go their separate ways, Meghann and Derek have quite an interesting future together.

Follow along with Meghann and Derrek's newlywed journey by watching Season 19 of Married at First Sight on Peacock. New episodes of Married at First Sight are available to stream weekly on Thursdays.