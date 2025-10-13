Brittany & Will Meet at the Altar in Married at First Sight Sneak Peek (EXCLUSIVE)

"I really hope that he likes what he sees," Brittany says before walking down the aisle.

Married at First Sight Season 19 will soon introduce us to five new couples and Peacock just dropped a sneak peek from one of their wedding days. Saying "I do" to a total stranger is never easy, but the wedding bells are ringing extra loud for Will and Brittany this season.

Will is a 30-year-old consultant who has dedicated years to his career. Now financially secure and confident, he reveals he hasn't been the best chooser of partners. Will is finally ready for marriage, which is why he's turned to Married at First Sight, hopeful that he'll find a lifelong match in Brittany, a 29-year-old strategic business partner who has "dreamed of being a wife for as long as she can remember." After previously applying to be on the series and not finding a match, Brittany will now get a second chance at unlocking an "ultimate commitment" with Will.

In NBC Insider's exclusive sneak peek at Married at First Sight Season 19, viewers get a glimpse into Brittany and Will's wedding day and first meeting, and the swoons are already starting.

Brittany had major nerves ahead of her wedding with Will

After placing their trust in the Married at First Sight experts, Brittany and Will prepared for perhaps the most important first impression of their lives: their wedding day. As she prepared to walk down the aisle, Brittany admitted she was "shaking" with anxiety.

"I am moments away from meeting my husband, which is absolutely insane," Brittany gushed to the cameras. "When I walk down the aisle, the worst thing that could happen today is he is disappointed in what he sees. I really hope that he likes what he sees."

Naturally, Brittany also hoped that she liked what she saw. "I'm hoping that he has just these beautiful eyes that I can gaze into and has muscles that maybe I can grab onto, because who knows how I'm going to react. I really hope that I am attracted to him; I’ll know that pretty quickly. I'm nervous."

As Brittany walked down the aisle, Will was all smiles as the congregation relished the sight of the beautiful bride. After Brittany got to the altar, she and Will exchanged a humorously awkward first greeting. Next thing we know, it's time for the vows.

"Hi, Will, it's nice to finally meet you, someone committed to finding love and having a lasting marriage," Brittany began. "I promise to be faithful to you, I promise to show up as myself every day, allowing you to fully know me. I promise to make you laugh, happy, a little crazy sometimes, but most importantly, I promise to make you feel."

Brittany continued, "It has always been my dream to be a wife, so thank you for making my dreams come true today. Because of you, that dream is now our reality. Marriage is extremely important to me; it does signify two people becoming one, and I'm just excited to see how our story unfolds."

Will was overwhelmed with emotion, joking that he wasn't sure how to follow such a beautiful sentiment before diving into his own vows.

"As your husband, I'm ready to love you, I'm committed to giving you my best self on the sunny days and when it's dreary," Will told Brittany. "I'm ready to learn about you, grow with you, and have a love like an undying flame glowing in the night."

Brittany was thoroughly charmed by Will's words, and after swapping rings, they were pronounced married, leading Brittany to accept a first kiss from Will as his new bride.

Will didn't believe in love at first sight, but Brittany has his eye

Following the wedding ceremony, Will and Brittany popped some champagne and got to know each other better. After all, it is the first day they've met!

"I have a ring on my fingers, this is so insane," Brittany said in her private interview. "But this is the best feeling, and he's cute! He's handsome."

Will and Brittany touched on how surreal it was to meet their life partner at the altar and the anticipation leading up to the big day. But behind the nerves, Will was ecstatic about his bride.

"Earlier, I definitely was nervous, but I'm finally married. I know who I'm married to," Will said in his interview. "She's stunning, her smile is gorgeous, and to finally see her, it was amazing."

After raising a glass to their big day, Brittany and Will chatted about their jobs, how old they were, and whether or not they had kids. After crossing off the standard first date topics, Will and Brittany chuckled over their unique arrangement before diving into their physical chemistry.

"You're very handsome, by the way," Brittany told Will, making him beam ear to ear.

"Thank you, you're gorgeous," Will said, complimenting Brittany on her adorable dimples.

"Stop making me smile," Brittany teased, hiding her smile.

"It's pretty, why wouldn't I?" Will asked, making Brittany all but blush.

"I'm not a proponent of thinking that love at first sight is a thing," Will said in his private interview. "But I do believe that you can have someone's eye or someone can catch your eye at first sight. And she has my eye — she also has me and my wedding ring."

