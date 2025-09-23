Mariska Hargitay's Secret to "Beautiful" Skin at 61: "All of a Sudden..."

How the FCC Came After Jimmy Kimmel: Jake Tapper Talks Trump and Censorship

Every star has their beauty routine secrets — and Mariska Hargitay just revealed hers in a recent interview.

In a September 17 conversation with Allure, the longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit icon spoke candidly about all things beauty. For someone who's been on television for as long as Hargitay — this year will mark her 27th consecutive season on SVU — keeping up with a solid health and skincare routine is so important.

"My daughter has a 156-step beauty routine," Hargitay said before admitting that her routine is not nearly as intensive as her "Sephora teen" daughter, 14-year-old Amaya.

In fact, Hargitay's secret weapon is one specific product.

"Cetaphil's Skin Activator Hydrating and Firming Cream is a new favorite," she explained to the outlet. "When skin ages, it becomes dry and thinner, and it can get crepey, not going to lie. And then all of a sudden [this] just plumps everything up in such a beautiful way."

So there you have it! Sometimes, one product can make all the difference.

Mariska Hargitay attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Of course, when all else fails, Hargitay falls back on one tried-and-true method of self-care: A bubble bath. And in true Hargitay fashion, she indulges as much as possible in this department, always opting for as many bubbles as her tub will fit.

"Bubbles to the ceiling," the 61-year-old revealed.

In an industry where beauty trends are all the rage, Hargitay is mindful about balancing the need to feel comfortable in her own skin with what many Hollywood stars do to stay looking youthful.

"I get worried when people start all looking the same… altering their faces to look more like other people than themselves," she confessed.

Hargitay makes her return to Law & Order: SVU very soon. Keep reading for more information on when to see her suit up as Olivia Benson for the milestone 27th season of the series!

When does Law & Order: SVU come back?

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images

Law & Order Thursdays are right around the corner, and fans only need to circle one date on their calendars: Thursday, September 25.

At 8/7c, Season 25 of the OG, Law & Order premieres to kick off the evening's festivities, with the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: SVU following at 9/8c. And this year, the 10/9c hour will be occupied by reruns of Christopher Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5. (Talk about a stacked Thursday night lineup.)

As always, new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.