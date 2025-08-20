This behind-the-scenes SVU moment has "buddy comedy" written all over it.

Mariska Hargitay's TV Son Taking Over Ice T's Desk on SVU Is Such a Boss Move

Move over, Sergeant Tutuola. Benson's son is gunning for your job!

Well, not really. But in this throwback behind-the-scenes Instagram post from May 2022, Ryan Buggle — who plays Benson's son Noah on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — can be seen playfully commandeering the desk of Ice T's Odafin Tutuola in the boss move of the century.

With "Body Count" by Ice T's rock group of the same name playing over still shots of their encounter on the set, Buggle is seen alternately cheesing it up and feigning arguments with his legendary co-star. Both actors are living it up in the best way, proving once again there's never a dull moment on the SVU set (especially when Ice T — or his family! — is involved).

"'What is this for, Nickelodeon?!' -Ice," Buggle wrote in his caption.

The on-screen adopted son of Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson looks like a natural detective sitting at Tutuola's desk. These two need a buddy comedy made about them ASAP.

The now 15-year-old New Jersey native has been portraying Noah Porter-Benson on SVU since 2017, when he made his debut at only 7 years old in Season 19.

Since then, Noah has come out as bisexual in Season 23, Episode 11 ("Burning with Rage Forever") and even had his first meeting with Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler on the streets of New York later that same season.

Ryan Buggle talks about the impact Mariska Hargitay and SVU have had on his career

Ice-T, Ryan Buggle, and Mariska Hargitay on location for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on November 9, 2022 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

In a 2023 interview with People, Buggle opened up about what he's learned from Hargitay working on SVU.

"My favorite part of being on set is definitely creating the friendships that I have, the friends, and family," he explained. "Something recently I learned about acting — from Mariska, actually — is to always act with your heart and come from a real, natural place. My favorite thing about her is that whenever we're on set, it's always an acting class. I really love her kindness."

In another interview with People in 2024, Buggle revealed another acting lesson he learned from Hargitay that he'll carry with him moving forward.

"The best thing I've learned from Mariska is to always be real in a scene, and to never forget who you are," he said. Great advice!