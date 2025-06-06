Mariska Hargitay Went Full Supermodel on the Red Carpet with This Hair Moment

Questlove on DJing at Nightclub Gigs as a Kid and Preparing for the SNL50 Homecoming Concert

Mariska Hargitay just had a supermodel red carpet moment at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star attended the New York City-based event on June 5 in support of her documentary, My Mom Jayne, which hits streaming on June 20. For her Tribeca look, Hargitay opted for an all-black suit with a lacy top. A literal fan blowing air on the red carpet made her hair look like she was doing a glamorous magazine cover shoot—total Cindy Crawford vibes. And it seems Hargitay knew this, playfully flipping her hair for the cameras at one point. Watch Hargitay embrace her inner supermodel on the red carpet at TFF here.

Hargitay has been on a roll in the style department lately. She rocked the Cannes Film Festival with multiple looks — and now she's done it again at Tribeca.

Fans are living for this, as well, with one person writing "Slaaaaaaaaaay! 🔥" in the Instagram comments. Slay indeed.

Mariska Hargitay's new documentary, My Mom Jayne, comes this June

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann attend the My Mom Jayne red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

My Mom Jayne sees Hargitay uncovering as much information as possible about her late mother, Hollywood starlet Jayne Mansfield. In the film, we learn her biological father is not Mickey Hargitay but Italian singer Nelson Sardelli.

"I pulled out this picture, couldn't believe what I was seeing," Hargitay says in the official My Mom Jayne trailer. "It was like the floor fell out from underneath me."

"Something that I've also realized," Hargitay adds in the trailer. "Keeping a secret doesn't honor anyone."

“This movie is a labor of love and longing," Hargitay said in a statement about the movie, per The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s a search for the mother I never knew, an integration of a part of myself I’d never owned, and a reclaiming of my mother’s story and my own truth. I’ve always believed there is strength in vulnerability, and the process of making this film has confirmed that belief like never before.”

An official description of the doc (per THR) reads, “Through intimate interviews and a collection of never-before-seen photos and home movies, [Hargitay] grapples with her mother’s public and private legacy and discovers the layers and depth of who Jayne was, not only to her audience but to those who were closest to her."