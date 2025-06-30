Mariska Hargitay Visited Mom Jayne Mansfield's Heart-Shaped Grave with Her Son

The SVU actress shared two emotional never-before-seen photos to Instagram from her visits.

Mariska Hargitay shared a touching Instagram tribute to her mother in June.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and Peacock.

On June 29, the longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star honored her late mom, Hollywood icon Jayne Mansfield, by sharing two never-before-seen throwback photos of her and her then-toddler son August visiting her mother's grave.

Mansfield's grave is heart-shaped and bears the inscription "We live to love you more each day."

Hargitay just made her directorial debut for her documentary My Mom Jayne, in which she investigates Mansfield's life story.

RELATED: How Mariska Hargitay Honored Late Mother Jayne Mansfield at Her Wedding

RELATED: Little Mariska Hargitay Laughs with Beautiful Mom Jayne Mansfield in Sweet Baby Photo

In an overwhelming show of support, fans took to the comments section of Hargitay's posts to pass along their well-wishes.

"Your mom, Jayne would be so proud of who you've become, you became what she wanted to be and that is the most precious thing 🩷," one fan wrote.

Look at the Instagram posts for yourself, below.

Mariska Hargitay talks watching My Mom Jayne with her siblings

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on June 26, Hargitay told the story of when she and three of her siblings watched My Mom Jayne for the first time together. It was an emotional time for their family.

"I flew out just to show it to them and we had this private screening, and it was one of the highlights of my life," Hargitay told host Seth Meyers. "Because it was my friend's screening room — she knew that it was a private, intimate thing — and there were four seats across. And so it was one brother, then my sister, me, and my other brother."

Mariska Hargitay during Late Night With Seth Meyers Season 12, Episode 110 on June 26, 2025. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

After just a few minutes, Mariska Hargitay and her siblings were overcome with emotion and instinctively moved physically closer to each other in support.

"And within 10 minutes, the four of us were sitting in two seats holding hands, and we held hands through the entire film," Hargitay said. "And it was just really beautiful, and we all cried, and my sister said, which was so moving to me, 'I feel like we're four people with one beating heart.'"

"Their reaction was the most meaningful, and I said, 'If this film never sees the light of day, how they reacted to the film was all I cared about — that they loved it,'" Hargitay continued.