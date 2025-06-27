Why Mariska Hargitay & Her 3 Siblings Sat in 2 Chairs to Watch Her Jayne Mansfield Doc

The SVU icon shared the sweetest moment with her siblings watching her documentary My Mom Jayne for the first time.

Mariska Hargitay's documentary My Mom Jayne moved her and her siblings the first time they saw it — literally.

During the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star's June 26 visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Hargitay spoke about the impact My Mom Jayne had on her three siblings when they first saw the film. While the Hargitay-directed documentary about her mother, the late Hollywood icon Jayne Mansfield, has gotten rave reviews ahead of its June 27 release, she revealed the feedback she got from her two brothers and sister was particularly special. (Hargitay has five siblings in total.)

"I flew out just to show it to them and we had this private screening, and it was one of the highlights of my life," Hargitay explained to Seth Meyers. "Because it was my friend's screening room — she knew that it was a private, intimate thing — and there were four seats across. And so it was one brother, then my sister, me, and my other brother."

Before Hargitay and her siblings knew what hit them, the film's poignancy caused them to physically move closer to each other in support.

"And within 10 minutes, the four of us were sitting in two seats holding hands, and we held hands through the entire film," she said. "And it was just really beautiful, and we all cried, and my sister said, which was so moving to me, 'I feel like we're four people with one beating heart.'"

Her family's sweet reaction to the film told Hargitay all she needed to know at that moment.

"Their reaction was the most meaningful, and I said, 'If this film never sees the light of day, how they reacted to the film was all I cared about — that they loved it,'" Hargitay said.

Mariska Hargitay says late mother Jayne Mansfield was "so ahead of her time"

Jayne Mansfield and Mickey Hargitay on their way to Catalina on July 22, 1957 between Los Angeles and Catalina, California. Photo: Richard C. Miller/Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

"My mother was this amazing, beautiful, glamor­ous sex symbol — but people didn't know that she played the violin and had a 160 IQ and had five kids and loved dogs," Hargitay told People. "She was just so ahead of her time. She was an inspiration, she had this appetite for life, and I think I share that with her."