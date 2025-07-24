Mariska Hargitay Gives Exciting Sneak Peek at Season 27 with Glimpse at a Carisi Scene

"Guess what, people? I'm back."

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and Peacock.

With those words — spoken in a behind-the-scenes July 23 Instagram video — Mariska Hargitay announced that she had returned to the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit set for Season 27. It was a thrilling "peel back the curtain" look at what it's like on a day of filming, and the longtime SVU icon took extra steps to ensure the video was worth watching all the way through!

"First day back at SVU and we're about to rehearse," Hargitay said, panning her camera around to give fans a 360-degree view of the iconic set. "And I'm gonna give you a sneak peek. Guess who those people are — oh yeah, we're about to rehearse, first day back."

But the video got even better, as a loud "Action!" was heard in the background. Hargitay kept the video rolling, stepped into the scene, and transformed into Olivia Benson herself. The video turned into literal live rehearsal footage, putting fans inside an upcoming Season 27 scene.

RELATED: Where to Watch & Stream Law & Order: SVU Episodes (July 2025)

The scene in question involved Hargitay's Benson and Peter Scanavino's Sonny Carisi. Fans didn't get to see too much before Hargitay broke character, causing laughter from the crew. Judging by Hargitay's Instagram caption, she's more excited than ever for the new season.

"SEASON 27 LFG," she wrote.

Unsurprisingly, fans were entirely on board with Hargitay's glimpse into the inner workings of the show.

"Oh my goddess I love this!!!" exclaimed one fan in the comments.

SVU stars like Ice T (courtesy of his adorable daughter, Chanel) have given fans glimpses of the set before, but Hargitay really went above and beyond by filming an actual rehearsal.

Mariska Hargitay gushes over the SVU cast and crew

Trial Division Chief Heidi Russell (Kate Loprest), A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 Episode 13. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Says Benson Has Been "in Love" with Stabler for Years — But...

If Hargitay looks extra happy to be back on set, it shouldn't be a surprise — in an interview with NBC Insider in 2024, she revealed that "she loves going to work every day."

(Let's be honest: it shows.)

"I love my job," Hargitay explained. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."