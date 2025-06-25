Mariska Hargitay Is Next-Level Gorgeous in Ronnie Milsap & Taylor Swift's Music Videos

Who knew the SVU icon kind of got her start in the music video world?

These days, Mariska Hargitay's name is synonymous with Olivia Benson, the role she's played on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for over 25 years. But she's more than just a TV icon. She's actually dabbled in the world of music videos, as well. Yes!

In 1984, Hargitay starred as the object of country legend Ronnie Milsap's affection in the music video for "She Loves My Car." (It was one of her earliest roles known worldwide.) Then, over three decades later, she returned to the music video medium thanks to Taylor Swift's smash hit "Bad Blood."

Below, read more about Hargitay's experience starring in music videos. She's long overdue to appear in another one!

Mariska Hargitay's role in Ronnie Milsap's "She Loves My Car" music video

Long before she had her role on ER, Hargitay caught her big break by starring in the "She Loves My Car" video. It's everything you'd expect from an '80s-tastic country music video, teased hair and all. Hargitay was only 20 years old when she appeared in this project, but she's a natural on screen, at times seemingly channeling her late mother, Hollywood bombshell Jayne Mansfield. It's one of Hargitay's most glamorous roles.

Mariska Hargitay's role in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video

In May 2015, fans everywhere were blown away by Taylor Swift's star-studded "Bad Blood" music video. It was a love letter to badass women everywhere, presented in a cool Avengers-esque filming style. The video featured several cameos from Swift's real-life pals, including Selena Gomez and, of course, Hargitay.

Hargitay's cameo begins at the 2:47 mark when she's introduced to viewers as "Justice," a fitting superhero name if there ever was one.

Hargitay and Swift have many sweet connections. The pop icon named one of her cats "Olivia Benson." And in a September 2015 discussion on TODAY, Hargitay revealed Swift's hit "Shake It Off" inspired her in ways she didn't anticipate.

"I've certainly had thin skin at times, and things hurt my feelings, and you sit there and go, 'Why do you let that hurt your feelings?'" Hargitay said. "' Shake it off and move on.' What a beautiful lesson... There are certain things in life we need to put our attention on, and there's other things we don't."