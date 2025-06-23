Mariska Hargitay Riding a 3-Wheel Bike with Her Son on the SVU Set Is So Precious

August looked like he was having the best day ever on the set of SVU with his mom in 2010.

Mariska Hargitay riding a three-wheeled bicycle with her son on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit may be the cutest thing ever.

This throwback photo from April 12, 2010 is just too sweet. Hargitay's then-3-year-old son August visited her on SVU's set that day, and in between takes they had themselves an adventure. Hargitay led the bike ride with August in tow behind her, grinning ear to ear.

This wasn't the only fun August had on set that day in 2010. Christopher Meloni was also on hand to give August an adorable piggyback ride. Hey, when you're Mariska Hargitay's son, you get the V.I.P. treatment!

Mariska Hargitay talks being a working mom

Mariska Hargitay with her son August Hermann on location for "Law & Order: SVU" at Streets of Manhattan on April 12, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Photo: Bobby Bank/WireImage

While chatting with Interview in 2024, Hargitay opened up about balancing her professional life and motherhood. The longtime SVU star admitted that it isn't easy juggling all the roles, but she makes it work. Most importantly, her three children, August, Amaya, and Andrew, are proud of her. And that brings her a lot of joy.

"For all working moms, it’s hard," she said. "There’s been so many times where I’m torn or frustrated because in our jobs, you can’t say, 'Guys, I’m not coming in today.' But I’ve integrated them here. My kids come to work with me. Are there things I miss? Yeah. The flip side is that my kids are really proud of me. I talk to them a lot about, what kind of life do you want, and who do you want to be, and how do you want to spend your time? And what do you want to give back and who do you want to affect and what do you want to create? And so I look at it now and think, yes, I missed stuff. There were days where the nanny did a little extra, and that was hard. But I brought August to work with me every day for the first year...I am happier and living a fuller life, and they feel that and see that. And when I’m with them, I’m with them."

