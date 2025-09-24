Mariska Hargitay Reveals Her Favorite Olivia Benson Hairstyle: "Just Beyond Good"

Elton John Bet Lola Young His House That Her Song "d£aler" Would Be a Hit

The SVU star is extra proud of this iconic look.

Out of all her memorable Benson hairstyles she's rocked throughout her career — and she's had a lot of them — one stands out in particular for Mariska Hargitay.

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.

In a September 18 video interview shared by Allure, Hargitay looked back at many of her iconic Olivia Benson looks from her 27-years-and-counting run on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She was literally going back in time, seeing herself from over the years, but one look in particular stood out. In fact, she called it "beyond good."

Watch Mariska Hargitay go down memoy lane here.

As soon as Hargitay ran her eyes over a photo of Benson from Season 26 (just one year ago) she was stopped in her tracks.

"Oh, this is a good look," she instantly remarked. "We've refined the makeup, a little smokey eye there making the badass Benson eyes pop — permeate."

As good as her makeup looked, her hair was what caught her attention the most!

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 3. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

"But the hair is just beyond good," Hargitay continued. "This is one of my favorite Olivia Benson photos."

Not all of Hargitay's looks were home runs in the eyes of the actress, but in classic Hargitay fashion, she never failed to find the upside in some of her least-favorite beauty looks. Her reaction to seeing a vintage photo of herself in 2006 attending the Emmy Awards says it all:

"Didn't love this era of color," Hargitay explained. "I don't think it's my color. But I think the smile says it all — very happy time. I just won an Emmy and had my son here, so who cares about the hair?"

Hargitay had every reason in the world to be happy.

In 2006, she took home an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (thanks to this specific episode) and also welcomed her oldest son, August, into the world.

Will Mariska Hargitay show off a new Olivia Benson look in Season 27 of SVU?

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images

Fans are counting down the days until the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: SVU, and the action starts Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c following the Season 25 premiere of the original Law & Order — only on NBC.