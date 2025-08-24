Mariska Hargitay Listens to This "Powerful" Kelly Clarkson Cover to Prep for SVU

Margaret Qualley Tried to Set Up Her Mom and Bill Murray; Talks The Substance with Demi Moore

The SVU star was "deeply" moved by Kelly Clarkson's rendition of the viral Hamilton hit "It's Quiet Uptown."

As a fellow person with ears and common sense, Mariska Hargitay is among the legions of listeners raving over Kelly Clarkson's incredible cover tracks.

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During Hargitay's October 2021 virtual appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she made sure to give Clarkson a round of applause for her dynamite rendition of "It's Quiet Downtown" from the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. It's a mighty compliment coming from the Law & Order: SVU star, who has reached the double digits in her Hamilton audience participation.

"Can I say one thing? Because I got to get this out. I don’t know if you know this about me, but I'm a huge, huge Hamilton fan," Hargitay told Clarkson, adding that she was second to Rosie O'Donnell for attendance. "I saw the Broadway show 22 times. I had this very profound experience because I was lucky enough to go on opening night."

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Classroom Instruments Hamilton Medley Toasts a Big Announcement

After giving her credentials, Hargitay pivoted to the role Clarkson played in the fandom with her 2016 cover of "It's Quiet Uptown." Hargitay is a certified Hamilton head, but holds a special place in her heart for Clarkson's addition to the 2016 mixtape album featuring various artist covers of the setlist.

Mariska Hargitay listens to Kelly Clarkson's "It's Quiet Downtown" to prep for emotional SVU scenes

Mariska Hargitay and Kelly Clarkson attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

“I had The Hamilton Mixtape on, and I heard your rendition [of 'It's Quiet Uptown'] and I have to say: it just slayed me," Hargitay told Clarkson, getting a bit misty-eyed. "And it just affected me so deeply that, still to this day, sometimes I prepare [for SVU scenes by] listening to that if it's a really emotional scene."

Clarkson was honored by Hargitay's kind words, but the SVU sweetheart wasn't done showering the host in praise. "I feel such an intimate connection with you on an artistic level," she said. "And I just wanted to share that."

Hargitay has a talent for soul-elevating compliments, nearly rendering Clarkson speechless. "God, that made me feel really good, thank you," Clarkson said. "I'm gonna be telling everyone now."

"It's so powerful, the depth that you went to," Hargitay added. "It just slayed me. And thank you."

"Oh my gosh, best compliment of the year!" Clarkson cheered in disbelief. "What just happened?

"Well, I think the entire country would agree with me," Hargitay told the American Idol icon with a smile.

Kelly Clarkson said recording Hamilton's "It’s Quiet Uptown" was a challenging set

Despite Hargitay's praise for Clarkson's Hamilton cover, it was apparently one of Clarkson's toughest cover tracks to record. Clarkson shared in an interview with iHeartRadio that she hadn't yet seen Hamilton when she was tapped to join the mixtape album. She was also eight pregnant at the time, so upon learning the emotional context of "It's Quiet Uptown" — the ballad performed following the tragic death of Alexander Hamilton's teenage son — Clarkson struggled with the imagery hitting home.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Try For a Psychic Moment in This Musical Challenge

Of course, the queen of the cover track pulled off the Hamilton performance with panache and her raw emotion elevated the recording and lingered in fans' hearts, Hargitay's included.

"You listen to a song and filter it how it affects your life. So it was so hard," Clarkson told EW. "It was literally the hardest thing I've ever done in the studio."