The SVU power couple have celebrated 20 years of marital bliss, with no shortage of giggles along the way.

Mariska Hargitay on What She "Never Thought" Life Could Be Before Peter Hermann

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has delivered decades of gripping storylines and courtroom chaos, but one of the more beautiful developments from the NBC nail-biter is Mariska Hargitay's relationship with her husband, Peter Hermann.

When she isn't kicking criminal butt alongside her fearless squad as Captain Olivia Benson, you can bet Hargitay is soaking up quality time with her husband and their beautiful family. The couple has been together for over two decades after they first crossed paths on the set of SVU; Hermann plays Defense Attorney Trevor Langan.

While their on-screen characters were often on opposing ends of the courtroom, a different story unfurled behind the scenes as their spark became undeniable. Hargitay and Hermann have spoken about how they both knew early on that their bond was special; they're the romantic embodiment of "when you know, you know." After tying the knot in 2004 and starting a family together in the following years, their relationship only continues to captivate fans as they root for Hargitay and her beautiful family.

Hargitay and Hermann have built a strong foundation throughout their years together, and the couple has some thoughts on what makes their marriage such a success.

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann knew married life was "going to be good"

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay attend the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" 25th Anniversary Celebration at Edge at Hudson Yards on January 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hargitay and Hermann speak the world of each other, often echoing their shared values of mutual respect and connection. The couple stays on the same page and always has each other's backs, so it didn't take long for Hargitay to know that she'd found The One.

"We knew that we wanted to be married," Hargitay told People in 2019. "We got married, and we knew that it was going to be good, and I think we both knew, sort of, what we found. We sort of knew that we found the right one."

Hargitay continued, "I never thought it could be this good, and I never knew that I'd be reminded on the journey that I'd marry the right one. That I waited and married the right one and it's better than I thought it was. Because sometimes you take a snapshot and you go, 'I can't believe this is my life.'"

Mariska Hargitay and husband, Peter Hermann. Photo: Getty Images

Hermann couldn't agree more with his wife, telling People that laughter has played a significant role in their effortless synergy. If Hermann is by her side, you can bet Hargitay is beaming ear to ear.

"It's the way we find our way back to each other," Hermann explained. "It's this fantastically, wonderfully ridiculous way that we can swing back and forth any number of times in any given day. But fundamentally we know we have the same destination. We know where we're headed, and it's good. And we know we'll get there together."

"I'm at a point in my life where it just keeps getting better with him," Hargitay revealed during an episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. "And marriage is not always like this. Or any relationship that is deep and matters. But, you know, I have learned so much."

