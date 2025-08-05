Mariska Hargitay & Kelli Giddish Nailed a Viral Dance to Law & Order's Theme Song

The iconic Law & Order theme song soundtracks TikTok's latest viral dance — and Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish are getting in on the fun.

During the August 4 episode of TODAY, co-host Dylan Dreyer introduced a segment that showed footage of fans engaging in a new viral dance set to Law & Order's theme song. Turns out, the dance made its way over to the Special Victims Unit set, where Hargitay and Giddish gave it a go themselves.

The two performed their version of the dance in a behind-the-scenes video — and they nailed it, of course.

The stars of TODAY couldn't hold back their enthusiasm while watching the footage. Hargitay and Giddish's fun dance shows just how excited they are about the return of SVU this fall. Season 27 premieres Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

Watch Hargitay and Giddish's dance, below:

Hargitay has been doing more than just dancing on the set of SVU, naturally. She recently took fans inside a full-blown rehearsal that previewed an upcoming Season 27 scene with co-star Peter Scanavino.

"First day back at SVU and we're about to rehearse," Hargitay told fans in the video, below. "And I'm gonna give you a sneak peek."

Who wrote the Law & Order theme song?

Lieutenant Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Sgt. Mike Dodds (Andy Karl) appear in a scene from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 17 Episode 22. Photo: Michael Parmelee/NBC

Officially titled "The Theme of Law & Order," the familiar track was originally created by TV composer Mike Post ahead of Law & Order's premiere in September 1990. Post has also made the themes for every spinoff in the L&O universe, including the intro music for SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

"There's very little music in Law & Order, and very little is needed," Post explained in a 1993 interview. "It's odd, to be honest, when you've written a theme that you think is very musical and what everybody wants to talk about is 'The Clang.'"

"The Clang" is the official name given to the unmistakable "dun-dun" sound effect in the Law & Order theme song.

"I think of it as the stylized sound of a jail cell locking," Post revealed. "I wanted to add something that's very distinctive but not a literal sound. What I tried to do was jar a little bit."