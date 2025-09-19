Mariska Hargitay & Kelli Giddish Shared a Tender Moment Filming SVU Season 27 (PICS)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Kelli Giddish and Mariska Hargitay seen on the set of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" on April 02, 2024 in New York City.

The gang is back together! Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is just around the corner, premiering on Thursday, September 25 on NBC. And along with the return of many compelling cases, Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) will also be sharing the screen once again with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

Like their SVU characters, Giddish and Hargitay have a built a strong friendship in real life as well. "Kelli is my heart," Hargitay told Variety in 2024 of her co-star, while Giddish recently gushed on Instagram about how "proud" she is to call Hargitay her "friend." So when SVU went back into production for Season 27 this summer, the two shared a heartfelt reunion and, fortunately for us fans, it was captured by photographers.

Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish hugged on the set of Law & Order: SVU Season 27

Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish are seen on the set of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" on July 29, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After working together for many years, you can just feel the love as Hargitay and Giddish gave one another a full body hug as they reunited to film a new season.

Back in Season 24, Giddish's SVU character Rollins left the squad for a new professor job at Fordham shortly after marrying and Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino). By Season 25, Rollins and Carisi welcomed their first baby together, Dominick Carisi III, and it's later revealed that Rollins quit her teaching job.

While Giddish has made a number of appearances on the NBC drama since her character's departure, it was announced in May 2025 that she'd officially be returning as a series regular for SVU Season 27. And, nowadays, Rollins has been promoted to commanding officer of the NYPD's Intelligence Unit — and Giddish is back on set with her SVU besties.

On July 29, cameras captured several sweet moments on the streets of New York City, where SVU is filmed, as the cast were reunited for work.

Rollins, Carisi, and Benson snapped a selfie during SVU Season 27 reunion

Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Mariska Hargitay are seen on the set of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" on July 29, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On the SVU set, Giddish, Scanavino and Hargitay were also captured during an evening shoot, assembling for a trio selfie.

Not only are SVU fans thrilled for Rollins' return, Hargitay told Deadline she's "ecstatic" to work with Giddish once again. “She is a formidable actress and an incredibly creative partner and has been such a joy and huge part of the fabric of SVU,” Hargitay said in May 2025. “I love her, and I love acting with her and co-creating with her, and it feels like home with her. So, I am ecstatic about her return.”

For more of these Benson/Rollins moments, don't miss Law & Order premiere night on Thursday, September 25. Law & Order Season 25 airs at 8/7c on NBC, followed by the premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 at 9/8c. And after first airing on Peacock, Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime will air on NBC this fall on Thursdays at 10/9c.