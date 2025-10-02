Reneé Rapp's Halloween Costume Is So Good She Needs to Get It Cleared; Talks Bite Me

Christian Slater Was Literally Phoning It In While Filming If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Peter Hermann, who's guest starred in multiple SVU episodes, stopped by to visit his wife at work.

Mariska Hargitay's Husband Is Such a Gentleman Carrying Her Purse on the SVU Set

Peter Hermann's got this whole husband thing down pat.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On October 1, in between takes on the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit set in Manhattan, New York, photographers caught a glimpse of the iconic Mariska Hargitay walking and smiling alongside her husband in one of the sweetest couple photos ever. Hargitay and Hermann were holding hands while wearing matching sleek, black outfits and clearly having a great time together.

The best part? Hermann was carrying Hargitay's purse the entire time. What a gentleman!

Hargitay, who's portrayed Captain Olivia Benson for 27 years — and counting — on Law & Order: SVU, is currently in the middle of a whirlwind filming schedule. But thankfully, she has her husband to share some quality time with during downtime on the set.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay's Husband Has the Best Attitude About Her Bond with Chris Meloni

How did Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann meet?

The way Hargitay and Hermann met is the literal definition of a "meet-cute." He guest-starred in SVU Season 3's "Monogomy," and she fell head over heels from the very beginning. He's since appeared in 35 episodes of the series as DA Trevor Langan.

In 2024, Hargitay took part in an interview with ET where she discussed the ins and outs of her marriage. When asked what she remembered about the first time she met Hermann — on the set of SVU, no less — Hargitay gave the sweetest response.

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann seen at the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit set in Downtown Manhattan on October 1, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"My knees getting weak," she recalled. "It's so amazing. It's so amazing."

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay's Husband Is Ultra-Charming in His First-Ever SVU Episode

Her feelings toward Hermann quickly grew stronger. Their first date was at a church service, and during a conversation with People in 2019, Hargitay explained her emotions during their date.

"We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt," she explained. "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

In 2004, the two tied the knot in a fairytale wedding.

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU come out?

The cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit appears on Season 27 Episode 2 "A Waiver Of Consent". Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Fans can catch Hargitay's Olivia Benson in Season 27 throughout the fall season on NBC. New episodes of Law & Order: SVU drop Thursdays at 9/8c, immediately following new Law & Order Season 25 episodes at 8/7c.

This season, Law & Order Thursdays will be capped off by Season 5 episodes of the Christopher Meloni-led spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime.

As always, episodes are available to stream on demand the day after they air on Peacock.