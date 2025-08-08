This throwback photo of the Law & Order: SVU co-stars will make your heart melt.

Mariska Hargitay Helping Richard Belzer with His Suit Pin Is So Pure & Sweet (PIC)

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actors have always been the best of friends, and this sweet throwback moment proves it.

In April 2005, photographers snapped Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson on SVU) and the late Richard Belzer (Munch on SVU) in the cutest candid moment at a party in New York City. Hargitay was seen helping her co-star with his suit pin, and although we don't know the backstory behind the pin itself (both stars were wearing the same unique accessory), it's such a pure moment shared between the two real-life friends.

Richard Belzer and Mariska Hargitay during 2005 Conde Nast Traveler Hot List Party at Megu in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Carley Margolis/FilmMagic

Season 7 of Law & Order: SVU was airing at the time of this social event.

Hargitay and Belzer worked alongside each other on SVU for 17 years. Belzer's iconic character Detective John Munch was a fan-favorite.

On February 19, 2023, Belzer died at the age of 78 in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France.

The actor's final SVU appearance was in the Season 17 episode "Fashionable Crimes," which sees Munch brought back to help investigate a case involving a photographer accused of sexually assaulting underage models. At one point in the episode, Munch babysits Benson's son, Noah.

Fans can re-watch Belzer's final scene here, beginning at the 0:17 mark:

Mariska Hargitay on the impact Richard Belzer had on her

Christopher Meloni, Mariska Hargitay, and Richard Belzer embrace at the Friars Club Roast To Richard Belzer on June 9, 2001. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

During a February 2023 appearance on TODAY, Hargitay spoke fondly of her former colleague, specifically relaying how much "joy" the actor brought to the SVU set.

"What a heart and soul," Hargitay said. "He was family and taught me so much about taking risks and creativity and trust, and he brought so much joy to the set."

Hargitay called the late Belzer "this acerbic, quick-witted, brilliant mind, and yet he would melt in the sight of a child."

In an interview with E! News in January 2024, Hargitay looked back on the star with deep gratitude.

"Belzer's so deeply embedded and enmeshed in my heart," she confessed. "I think of him with such fondness. He has shored me up and I have so many memories of him. We talk about him all the time. It's like he's still here."

“Goodbye my dear, dear friend," Hargitay wrote on Instagram after Belzer's passing. "I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world. I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years. How lucky the angels are to have you. I can hear them laughing already. I love you so very much, now and forever."