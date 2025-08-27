Margaret Qualley Tried to Set Up Her Mom and Bill Murray; Talks The Substance with Demi Moore

Hargitay dazzled next to the pop superstar at the 2015 MTV VMAs. Check out this throwback photo!

Mariska Hargitay's Hairstyle Is So Chic in This Photo of Her Hugging Taylor Swift

All eyes were on Mariska Hargitay and Taylor Swift during a sweet moment at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards — and the longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star had the perfect hair for the occasion.

This vintage photo from the event, which took place on August 30, 2015, has transported SVU fans back a full decade, when Hargitay rocked a chic, straight hairstyle that highlighted her gorgeous makeup.

The show saw T-Swift take home many of the major awards on the strength of her mega-hit "Bad Blood." It also featured this adorable moment between her and Hargitay, greeting each other and planting a kiss on each other's cheeks. See the photo, below.

Hargitay actually appeared in Swift's music video for "Bad Blood," so it's fitting she was there for this big night. In an interview with Andy Cohen, Hargitay talked about her now-iconic "Bad Blood" cameo. “I got a text from her [Swift] one day, and she said, ‘Do you want to be in my video?’” Hargitay said. “I didn’t know what to expect, but they [the other women in the video] were so lovely and inclusive, and I had so much fun with them."

Mariska and Taylor embrace each other (2015). Photo: Getty Images

This photo proves (yet again!) that no matter what kind of hairstyle she chooses, Hargitay always slays.

Mariska Hargitay wants Taylor Swift to guest star on Law & Order: SVU

Could fans one day see T-Swift in a guest role alongside Hargitay on SVU?

In an October 2024 interview with E! News, Hargitay talked about a potential Swift cameo on SVU.

"We can certainly dream, can't we?" Hargitay asked, confirming no plans for that were happening at this time.

"She's very busy," Hargitay added — but not before telling fans she's personally rooting for it to happen: "But I'm not letting it go."