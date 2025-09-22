Jinkx Monsoon on Her Witchy Upbringing and Starring in Cole Escola's Oh, Mary!

Mariska Hargitay Wasn't Allowed to Touch Her Olivia Benson Costume in the Smithsonian

Mariska Hargitay Wasn't Allowed to Touch Her Olivia Benson Costume in the Smithsonian

In an interview with Allure, the actress confessed the "porcupine-esque" look Benson rocked in Season 3 is the one she regrets the most.

Mariska Hargitay Joked She Almost Got Fired for This Drastic SVU Haircut (PHOTO)

Mariska Hargitay has had one definite haircut regret, and she's not afraid to talk about it.

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.

In a September 19 TikTok video for Allure, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star took a trip down memory lane, reviewing photos of her various SVU hairstyles that Olivia Benson has sported throughout the years. Seeing Hargitay revisit every single unique hairdo she's had was such a candid moment, but one look in particular had the star making a surprising confession to longtime fans.

Right off the bat, Hargitay identified an early-season SVU look as problematic.

"This is not good," Hargitay said as she looked at a short, spiky-haired photo of herself from Season 3. "Also, I look like I had some highlights. I mean, I look a little porcupine-esque here."

Watch the full video here.

Hargitay then shared a brief story about a visit to the hairstylist that went awry.

"On this look, I almost got fired. I went to a photo shoot and he said, 'Do you want a trim?'" she recalled. "And then maybe he had had a couple glasses of wine and cut it too short."

RELATED: Meet the Cast of Law & Order: SVU Season 27

Photo: NBC

"Not a good look," Hargitay admitted as she continued to inspect the throwback pic. "Something crazy is going on with the eyebrows. Maybe a bit of over-plucking there."

Hargitay continued to reflect on how drastically her look and style has changed over the years.

"You can't even believe these are the same person," she said as she was shown a photo from 2006 alongside a more recent snap from 2022. "I think we prefer me more of a brunette with rich caramel tones."

The new season of Law & Order: SVU premieres this fall

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay's Cousin, Eddie Hargitay, Appeared in These 7 SVU Episodes

The wait is almost over: Beginning Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c, new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursday nights as part of NBC's Law & Order Thursdays.

The original Law & Order kicks off the evening with its Season 25 premiere at 8/7c, with SVU following with its Season 27 premiere immediately after.