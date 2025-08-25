Mariska Hargitay's First-Ever Line on "SVU" Was 2 Very Powerful Words

In an August 2025 Instagram video, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay was tasked with a tough challenge: remembering what her very first line was on the show. As clips from the first episode (from 1999) were shown, Hargitay tried to think of what her first words in the series were. Initially, the star had some trouble coming up with them.

"My first lines?" Hargitay asked herself. "Hold on, hold on, hold on."

The line didn't come to Hargitay immediately.

"Did Chris Meloni remember his first lines? Because if he did, I'm gonna be so jealous," Hargitay said, referring to her famous co-star and real-life pal.

Sure enough, right on cue, Meloni popped up on video proudly saying he remembered the scene quite well. After all, it's what introduced fans around the world to Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Meloni's Eliott Stabler.

After jogging her memory, Hargitay recalled the scene took place outdoors in the rainy streets of New York City and involved cigars. That's when it finally hit her.

"Is it possible my first line was my name?" she wondered. "Somebody asked me who I was, or I came on the crime scene and I said, 'Olivia Benson?'"

Bingo!

With a simple "Olivia Benson," Hargitay introduced her now-legendary character to millions of viewers — and never looked back. Nowadays, Olivia Benson is so much more than a police captain. She represents hope for survivors and seeking justice at the purest level. In a way, her name is the most powerful line ever spoken on SVU. And in hindsight, it's fitting Hargitay's first line ever was "Olivia Benson" — because she's synonymous with the show's legacy.

Which Kelly Clarkson song does Mariska Hargitay listen to to get in character on SVU?

Mariska Hargitay and Kelly Clarkson attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

During Hargitay's virtual 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the star made a surprising admission: She sometimes listens to a specific Kelly Clarkson song to get herself ready to bring Olivia Benson to life: "It's Quiet Uptown," a cover song from the Hamilton soundtrack.

"I had The Hamilton Mixtape on, and I heard your rendition [of 'It's Quiet Uptown'] and I have to say: it just slayed me," Hargitay told Clarkson while holding back tears. "And it just affected me so deeply that, still to this day, sometimes I prepare [for SVU scenes by] listening to that if it's a really emotional scene."

"I feel such an intimate connection with you on an artistic level," Hargitay continued. "And I just wanted to share that."

Clarkson was (understandably) blown away by the compliment.

"God, that made me feel really good, thank you," Clarkson said. "I'm gonna be telling everyone now."

"It's so powerful, the depth that you went to," Hargitay explained. "It just slayed me. And thank you."

