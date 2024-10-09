Rosemarie DeWitt Talks Smile 2 and Her New York City Apartment Being an Old Brothel

The SVU star thanked her father, Mickey Hargitay, who was in the audience during her 2005 Golden Globes speech.

Mariska Hargitay's Dad Teared Up During Her Emotional Award Speech: "I Love You"

Mariska Hargitay never ceases to amaze both her fans and her family.

One of the Law & Order: Special Victim Unit icon's greatest moments occurred during the 2005 Golden Globes when she accepted the award for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series. Hargitay's acceptance speech was gracious and exuberant, but nothing tops the moment when she specifically thanked her father, Mickey, who was sitting in the audience that night.

Watch Mariska Hargitay's 2002 Golden Globes speech here.

Hargitay's words were simple yet powerful.

"49 years ago, my mother accepted an award and my father was with her, and I'm lucky enough tonight to have my father here with me, and I just want to say that you are my hero," she said. "You've taught me not only by your word but by example, Dad, and I love you."

"I love you, honey," cameras caught her dad saying as he fought back tears.

It was one of the all-time sweetest father-daughter moments ever.

Who is Mariska Hargitay's father, Mickey Hargitay?

Mariska Hargitay and Mickey Hargitay during the NBC Universal Golden Globe After Party on January 16, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mickey Hargitay lived quite the life. At age 21, he moved from Hungary to the United States and immediately fell in love with the world of bodybuilding. After extensive training in the 1950s, he claimed the title of "Mr. Olympia" in 1955, a title reserved for the most outstanding professional bodybuilder in the world.

His physique led him to become a worldwide sensation, eventually catching the eye of Hargitay's mother, Jayne Mansfield, in Las Vegas. After meeting Jayne, Mickey was introduced to the world of Hollywood, eventually culminating in the dream role of the century: acting alongside his daughter in a 2003 episode of SVU.

In Season 5's "Control" — which marked the series' 100th episode — Mickey guest stars as a grandfather who witnesses a tense moment in a subway station and is eventually interviewed by Olivia Benson. It served as a thrilling on-screen memory between the two stars that will live on forever in SVU's lore!

Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Michael (Mickey Hargitay) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 5 Episode 9. Photo: Will Hart/NBCU Photo Bank

Mickey died in 2006, three years after sharing the screen with Hargitay.

The impact her father has had on Hargitay's life and career is still being felt today. In 2023, Hargitay shared one of the sweetest photos ever in honor of Father's Day in a heartfelt Instagram post:

"💞always with me," Hargitay captioned.

There's nothing like capturing a moment of pure joy between a father and his daughter!