Mariska Hargitay's Friendship with Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Makes Ben Stiller Jealous

The Law & Order: SVU star has one special privilege after Knicks games that make Ben Stiller very envious.

Mariska Hargitay has friends and fans everywhere you look.

The Law & Order: SVU star has been on TV chasing down the worst of the worst as Captain Olivia Benson since 1999 ... when future Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was 3 years old. These days in 2025, Brunson's family fandom has earned Hargitay some special privileges at Knicks games, which she confirmed to Seth Meyers on Late Night.

"Ben Stiller — who's a fan and also has very nice seats like you — said all the celebrities are jealous because Jalen Brunson only hugs you after games," Seth said. "And this was a choice Jalen Brunson made. You didn't storm the court and hug him! So how did your first postgame embrace with Jalen come to pass?"

"I said Jalen, bring it in," the actress and filmmaker joked.

But really, "how it started was they let me know that Jalen was a big fan, and I was so flattered and thrilled, because I was such a huge fan," Hargitay told Meyers. "I think Jalen sort of grew up on SVU...I think he felt this, as many people do, intimacy and safety that one does growing up on SVU."

They're so close that Hargitay is even on friendly terms with Brunson's dad, Rick.

"I call him Rick. We're close like that," she said with a laugh. "It feels like the biggest name drop."

Ben Stiller had a hilarious reaction to Mariska Hargitay and Jalen Brunson's hug

After Meyers called him out for being jealous, Stiller jokingly replied to the clip on X (formerly Twitter) with "That's cool, I guess? Whatever."

A massive lifelong fan and constant presence at Knicks games, Stiller is so close to the team that he often appears on Brunson's podcast, The Roommates Show, and has griped about this issue before.

"The love that Mariska Hargitay gets from you post-game is the envy of every other Knicks celebrity game," he said in a clip posted to the Roommates Show X (formerly Twitter) account on May 5. "She gets a hug after a loss."

"I've seen you not hug your wife after some losses," added Brunson's colleague and co-host Josh Hart.

"That's a lie! Damn, man," Brunson said. "I just remember my dad always watching the show. You always hear the iconic 'dun dun' all the time in the house. My dad also watches the TV incredibly loud. I started from Season 1, watched all the way through. It's like a pregame show for me. I've always loved that show, and I've never been super super starstruck [but] I saw her and I was like, 'Oh, s--t.' The first time we met, it was awesome, and we talked and everything."

Mariska Hargitay during Late Night With Seth Meyers Season 12, Episode 110 on June 26, 2025. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

"Like, he's there all the time," Brunson continued, pointing to Stiller. "I know he's coming to the game. I expect to see him there all the time. This was her first or second game this year and I'm not going to see her for a long time, so I'm just going to say 'Hi,' and go."

"I guess I gotta come to less games," Stiller laughed.

The Knicks guard supported Mariska Hargitay at her My Mom Jayne premiere

While Hargitay shows up to support Brunson on the court, Brunson showed up to support Hargitay on the red carpet at the premiere of her new documentary, My Mom Jayne.

Jalen Brunson and Mariska Hargitay attend the "My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay" Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Carnegie Hall on June 13, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Meyers shared a photo of the pair on the red carpet while Hargitay clutched her hand to her heart. "You support him and he's courtside with your documentary," Meyers accurately said.