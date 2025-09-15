Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Mariska Hargitay attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Hargitay's chic frames and slick selfie with her SVU ride-or-die had fans buzzing with Emmy-night excitement.

Mariska Hargitay Changed Her Emmys Look with a Bold Eye Accessory During the Show

The 2025 Emmy Awards doubled as a Law & Order reunion, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay showed up looking sharper than ever.

Several Law & Order stars lit up the red carpet and stage during the September 14 festivities. Hargitay looked striking while arriving to the Emmys, donning a velvet red gown on the red carpet that exuded modern elegance. Later that night, Hargitay radiated beauty in a shimmering gold gown, making her shine as bright as the many awards given out throughout the ceremony. But a moment that had fans buzzing on social media came courtesy of Hargitay's Emmy-night selfie shared to her personal Instagram.

Hargitay elevated her already stylish Emmys look with a slick pair of eyeglasses. The SVU icon likely didn't miss a single speech or reaction — after all, Detective Olivia Benson's attention to detail never takes a night off.

Check out Hargitay's glasses-wearing selfie, here.

While Hargitay's slick glasses look stellar in the heartwarming selfie, many fans raved over the person sitting next to her in the snapshot: her longtime SVU co-star turned Law & Order: Organized Crime fan favorite, Christopher Meloni.

"You’re welcome," Hargitay captioned the Instagram post, well aware she was gracing Benson and Stabler fans with an aww-worthy treat. Hargitay and Meloni both seemed thrilled to celebrate Law & Order's 35-year legacy during the celebration. Meloni also took to Instagram with highlights from the night, sharing a clip of Hargitay and himself cackling backstage amid a must-watch Law & Order tribute.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, and more Law & Order icons reunited at the 2025 Emmys

Ice-T, S. Epatha Merkerson, Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni and Tony Goldwyn speak onstage during The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Before presenting the award for Outstanding Drama Series, Hargitay — along with Meloni, SVU icon Ice T, Law & Order veteran turned Chicago Med star S. Epatha Merkerson, and current Law & Order star Tony Goldwyn — took part in an onstage tribute celebrating 35 years of Dick Wolf's mythic franchise.

Unsurprisingly, Hargitay's long-running role in the franchise came up. The actress has broken primetime records, and the honor isn't lost on her fellow fictional detectives.

As the iconic Law & Order theme song played and ended with the hallmark Dun Dun, Ice T hit the crowd with a joke perfectly suited for the star behind the endlessly sarcastic Sgt. Fin Tutuola. "That sound?" Ice T quipped. "That's the sound my phone makes when Mariska calls me."

“We are the Law & Order dream team,” Meloni began. “Icons, veteran survivors of so many rooftop chase scenes.”

“And we are all here with one clear mission," Merkerson added.

"To remind you that Mariska Hargitay has literally solved more fictional crimes than most actual precincts," Goldwyn finished, getting a cackle from the crowd.

"She's been on SVU for 27 years," Merkerson marveled before coyly adding, "That's longer than some of you have been in therapy because of SVU."

"And don't let the compassion fool you, Olivia Benson will hug a victim and knock out a perp all before lunch," Meloni said.

At that, Hargitay stepped in to end the delightful derailment. "That's enough, I love you all, I seriously do," she told them. "But this isn't the Mariska Lifetime Achievement Roast."

"Wait a minute," Ice T stopped. "This isn't the Mariska Lifetime Achievement Roast?"

"He's always in character," Meloni laughed before Hargitay showed some love to the 2025 Outstanding Drama nominees.

