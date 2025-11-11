Mariska Hargitay Couldn't Help But Cry Mid-Speech, Remembering Her Mom: "F**k It"

The SVU icon paid tribute to Jayne Mansfield during an emotional acceptance speech at the 2025 Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

Mariska Hargitay's tireless hard work just resulted in a seriously prestigious award — and one emotional moment.

On November 9, Hargitay was awarded the Critics' Choice Documentary Award for Best First Documentary Feature for her film, My Mom Jayne. The documentary, which also served as Hargitay's directorial debut, followed Hargitay's journey of discovering who her late mother was, while also capturing the essence of the star she has become.

The sweet moment, captured in a November 10 Instagram video, was raw, emotional, and everything fans love about the iconic Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star. Hargitay couldn't help but break down crying during her acceptance speech.

"I'm profoundly honored to be in this room and to be amongst so many incredible artists that have inspired me so deeply," Hargitay said. "I made this movie because I wanted to get to know my mother — because I didn't know who she was. I didn't know about her."

Hargitay was near tears while speaking about her late mother, Jayne Mansfield, but at one point, she couldn't hold them back any longer.

Mariska Hargitay attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"F--k it, I'm just gonna read some notes," she declared, pulling a sheet of folded-up paper out of her pocket.

"I knew I wanted my mother's story to be told," Hargitay continued as the tears kept welling up. At that point, there was no use in fighting them. It was such a beautiful, well-deserved moment for the star.

See Mariska Hargitay crying during her speech here.

Hargitay's win at the CCDAs added yet another award to her impressive trophy case, which includes an Emmy for her role as Olivia Benson on SVU.

Law & Order star praises Mariska Hargitay's "energy"

Mariska Hargitay, Aime Donna Kelly, and Kelli Giddish are seen on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on February 24, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hargitay has an energy and presence on the set of Law & Order: SVU that cannot be matched, and it's something that even the stars of other shows have recognized!

During a November 11 interview with NBC Insider, Law & Order's Odelya Halevi — who portrays A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — spoke about the potential for a crossover event and couldn't help but gush over Hargitay's aura.

"Mariska Hargitay is such an amazing host," Halevi confessed. "You know, every time we go there, every time we get to work with her, she is the most welcoming. She has the best energy; she is just always happy, always has a smile on her face. She makes it feel like we're home."

According to Hargitay, the feeling is mutual.

"I love my job," Hargitay declared in a 2024 interview with NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

